‘We are in a crisis situation’ - hosepipe ban likely to be extended

The ban on households using their garden hoses in Dublin is likely to be extended to several other parts of the country in the coming days, Irish Water has said.

However, the utility has said it will accommodate any farmer who is impacted by reduced supply from public water sources.

The month-long hosepipe ban was introduced in the Greater Dublin Region on Monday, to last until at least July 31st.

In the coming days the ban will be extended to parts of Kilkenny, Laois and Limerick, due to water shortages, according to Irish Water managing director Jerry Grant.

Over the next week the ban is “likely to extend” further again, Mr Grant said, speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland programme on Monday.

The ban prohibits people using their garden hose, with a few minor exceptions. People will not be allowed to use a hosepipe to water their garden or potted plants, wash their car or boat, or fill a paddling pool, pond, or water fountain.

People can still water their garden and plants using a watering can, and fill a paddling pool with buckets of water filled from the tap. The hosepipe ban on filling ponds does not apply if there is fish in the garden pond. The ban is in place 24/7 for the next month.

“We are in a crisis situation now,” Mr Grant said, due to water usage outstripping supply. “We are working at the edge of what we can do,” he said.

Tankards of water are being moved from larger water schemes, to smaller under pressure schemes across the country, to maintain an even supply, he said.

Near-drought

The current hot weather is compounding the shortage. Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for drought or near-drought conditions for the entire country for the week, with temperatures due to reach 28 degrees on Monday.

The greater Dublin water schemes can produce 610 million litres of treated water a day. During the peak of the heatwave in the second half of last week, up to 615m litres a day was being drawn down. This is compared to an average 565m litres a day used over the summer last year.

Amid the shortage, the Lord Mayor of Dublin Nial Ring has said his official car will not be washed while the hosepipe ban is in place. Dublin Bus is also reducing the amount of times its bus fleet is washed.

Irish Water has warned it will use enforcement powers for people found to be breaching the hosepipe ban. People found breaking the water conservation order can be fined €125, and prosecuted if they fail to pay the fine.

People can report their neighbours or anyone they see breaking the ban. A tip line to report excessive water use is available at 1850 278 278.

The water utility said they have added additional staff to take calls to the phone line over the next month. The phone line can also be used to ask staff general water conservation queries. For the hosepipe ban to work it will rely on “peer pressure,” Mr Grant said.

“We don’t have the resources to police water use on any large scale,” he said, but the water utility would pursue households where there was a “flagrant abuse” of usage.

Difficult challenges

IFA President Joe Healy said the crisis was “a once-in-a-generation weather event which is posing really difficult challenges for some farmers.” He said any farmer who was short of water for livestock shoudl contact Irish Water which he said had undertaken to respond to their needs.

Mr Healy said in the medium term soil moisture and high temperatures were impacting on grass growth rates. He said “the worry now is how quickly growth will resume and whether farmers will be able to save enough silage and hay for the winter ahead, particularly as reserves were well depleted during the extended poor weather conditions earlier this year.”

Mr Healy has urged farmers to to take note of Teagasc advice for feeding in the drought conditions.