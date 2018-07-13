Water restrictions to come into effect around Dublin on Monday

Night-time water restrictions will come into force in Dublin city centre and 33 suburbs across the greater Dublin area on Monday, Irish Water has confirmed.

Pressure will be cut across Dublin for seven hours each night, with some households having only a “trickle” at the kitchen sink from 10pm until 5am. The restrictions will initially be in place for a week.

Most of the affected suburbs are on the southside of the city, with just nine northside suburbs due to be hit with restrictions. While the restrictions will stretch through south Dublin all the way to Bray in north Wicklow, Beaumont will the most northerly suburb effected.

Most households will experience low night-time pressures, but “no loss of supply” Irish Water said. However, supply to some customers on high ground and at remote end of networks “may reduce to trickle at kitchen sink”.

In apartments, customers may experience low night-time pressures, depending on their building’s pumping and storage system, the utility said.

Maureen and Larry McDonnell (and Shadow the cat) of Dodder View cottages collect water from the Dodder river to keep their floral display fresh during the drought. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/ The Irish Times

There has been no significant rain for three weeks and the country is experiencing a drought. Met Éireann’s yellow status drought advisory was in place until midday on Friday.

Met Éireann said it will be generally misty and cloudy over the weekend, with some hazy sunshine and scattered showers. Highest temperatures will be between 23 and 25 degrees with cooler conditions in Atlantic coastal areas.

Kate Gannon, corporate affairs manager with Irish Water, said the restrictions will result in lower water pressure in some areas of Dublin, Wicklow, Meath and Kildare between midnight and 5am.

Parched ground

Ms Gannon said there were already restrictions in 25 areas around the country. She said even if there was two weeks of heavy rainfall it would be soaked up by the parched ground immediately and would not see water sources replenished.

“We need to get the soil/moisture deficit to over 10ml to get water levels to begin to rise,” she said.

Ms Gannon said there was a base amount of water that is used over a 24-hour period of time. Some of it is usage and some of it is leakage, reducing water pressure overnight helps to reduce both.

She said the utility has contacted its top 20 commercial users to determine their commitment to reduce water consumption. Irish Water also has a register of sensitive customers and asked that if anyone is concerned about their supply to get in touch.

If anyone suffers a cut in supply, they are also asked to contact the utility.

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy told the Dáil on Thursday water levels were at an all-time low in some parts of the country.

He said of the 1,000 water supply systems controlled by Irish Water, nine schemes are currently experiencing severe drought, 51 are in drought condition and a further 77 in potential drought conditions.

Water Restriction Areas

Smithfield

Phibsboro

Drumcondra

Cabra

Whitehall

Finglas

Beaumont

Marino

Eastwall

Inchicore

Crumlin

Ballyfermot

Kimmage

Walkinstown

Chapelizod

Ranelagh

Rathgar

Ballsbridge

Donnybrook

Sandymont

Ringsend

Clondalkin

Lucan

Tallaght

Templeogue

Ballyboden

Rathfarnham

Dalkey

Killiney

Ballybrack

Shankill

Cabinteely

Bray