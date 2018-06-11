Water restrictions in Skerries to remain until later this week

Current water outages in Skerries are because of significantly higher demand due to a combination of hot weather in a seaside town and “a lot of horticulture in the area,” Irish Water has said.

Irish Water general manager Eamon Gallen said reservoirs were back to about 75 per cent on Sunday and that water is currently flowing, but unfortunately restrictions would remain until normal service is resumed, which he hoped would be later this week.

“We are looking at improvements for the areas worst affected - areas on the edge of the network who unfortunately lose pressure first and get it back last. We are looking to see if we can increase pressure in those areas,” he said.

“However, that doesn’t change the underlying problem where demand exceeds supply.

“We will continue to provide alternative water supplies and for anybody experiencing particular difficulties we’d ask them to please call us 24/7 on 1850 278 278 ad we’ll do what we can to assist.”

He said that the Barnageeragh estate, which was experiencing considerable problems, should have intermittent supply between 6am and 10am, however, there would be some houses “at the extremities and they may not be getting water, we do apologise.

“One day without water is bad, two is worse and three, four and five is almost unimaginable. It’s very hard to do anything. We are looking at some engineering solutions to try and increase the pressure up to those areas. But in the short term, unfortunately, these customers are very badly effected.”

Mr Gallen said right across the Dublin area there are issues with supply.

“The ultimate solution is to bring water from the Shannon and in the meantime we’re working to maximise supply and reduce demand so what we can do is we can fix leaks and we’re encouraging people to play their part by conserving water wherever possible so not watering gardens, not using power hoses unnecessarily, turning off taps when brushing teeth,” he said.

“There’s a lot more information and the impact people can have on www.water.ie and very small things make a big difference.

“We’ve just about recovered from Storm Emma, the condition of our pipes in Dublin is very poor, the average is about 60 years old. A modern capital city needs spare capacity of about 20 per cent to deal with the peaks and demand and in Dublin at the moment we’re practically matching the maximum amount we can supply.

“We’ve five main water treatment plants and they’re working at maximum capacity, but by Friday for example, the spare capacity for the whole of the greater Dublin area was only enough to fill the bottom half of Liberty Hall.

“We work with local authorities, the situation is monitored on a daily basis and we try to avoid the need for restrictions where possible and minimise the impact on people where avoidable.”

In Co Offaly, Irish Water has imposing nighttime restrictions on water supplies in a bid to replenish reservoir levels in Dunkerrin.

The water restrictions are being put on the Dunkerrin Water Supply zone near the Tipperary border in order to allow water levels in Lisduff Reservoir to recover.

Up to 300 properties are impacted and they are being asked to conserve water.

Restrictions began from 11pm to 6am on Thursday night and will continue nightly for the foreseeable future. Irish Water said the situation will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

The following locations supplied with water from the Thomastown Reservoir are likely to be impacted by the restrictions:

Barnageeragh

Hamilton hill

Town Parks Newtown Parks

St Patricks close

Kellys bay

Skerries Rock

Parts of Downside

Greenhills

Millview

Hillside Gardens

Moran View and Hoar Park

Alternative water supplies will be provided at the following locations: