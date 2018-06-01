Warning issued over ‘high-intensity’ rain and thunderstorms

Just when we were getting used to what appeared to be the new normal of clear blue skies and sunshine, our old friend rainfall is back with a bang.

Met Éireann has issued a country-wide status yellow warning, valid until 10pm, with “high intensity” rainfall and scattered thunderstorms predicted throughout Friday.

As much as 50mm could fall in a short time, according to the forecaster. Heavy, thundery showers are forecast to spread across the country on Friday afternoon with spot flooding in some areas.

The rain will begin on the east coast on Friday morning and push inland throughout the day. However, the rain will not mark an end to the warm weather, with temperatures set to range between 18 and 23 degrees.

These showers will die out over Friday night with temperatures between 12 to 15 degrees.

Saturday will be warm and start out with hazy sunshine. There will be heavy and thundery showers in the north and west in the afternoon but the rest of the country will remain largely dry with just some isolated showers. Temperatures will range from 19 to 22 degrees, although it will be a couple of degrees cooler in the south and the southeast.

The showers in the north and west of the country will die out by Saturday evening with temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees nationwide.

Sunday is expected to be mostly dry with the warm, humid weather continuing and temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees. There may be some rainfall in the west and north on Sunday afternoon but the rest of the country will remain dry.

The good news is the warm weather is expected to continue early into next week with scattered and heavy showers in the afternoons and evenings.

By Wednesday there is a chance the weather may get more unsettled bringing cooler temperatures. However, Met Éireann also says there is a “good chance” that the warm and humid weather will continue.