Warning issued for fog and freezing fog across the State

A fog warning for the whole country has been issued by Met Éireann.

The alert is from just after midnight on Sunday until Monday morning.

Meteorologists say the yellow level warning is for dense fog with a risk of freezing fog in places.

It comes as the cold spell of weather continues with subzero temperatures as low as -3 degrees Celsius foreast for night. The northern half of the country will be the coldest with widespread frost overnight.

Tweet Wicklow Roads Policing Unit at the Sally Gap yesterday evening helping some motorists who were having difficulty on the treacherous roads.



Fog will linger into Sunday and through the day in some areas but it will be a mainly dry day with sunsine when the fog clears. Highest tempratures will be 2 to 5 degrees but it will stay around freezing in areas where the fog persists.

Meanwhile gardaí have urged all road users to take extra care in the cold conditions after dealing with drivers stuck on snowy roads in the Wicklow Mountains.

“ Wicklow Roads Policing Unit at the Sally Gap yesterday evening helping some motorists who were having difficulty on the treacherous roads,” the Garda said on Twitter.

“An Garda Síochána would like to remind all road users to take extra care as weather conditions become colder and more unpredictable”.

According to the AA Roadwatch, when driving in fog motorists should use dipped headlights at all times as well as windscreen wipers and demisters, familiarsie themselves with fog lights and know how to switch on and off when appropriate, be able to stop within their range of visibility and maintain a greater distance from car in front.