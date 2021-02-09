Warning for up to 5cm of snow in Dublin and eastern counties

Up to 5cm of snow could fall in eastern counties today and tomorrow as a status yellow weather warning remains in place.

Met Éireann’s snow and ice weather alert covers Dublin, Wicklow, Meath, Louth, Kildare, and Monaghan. The warning, in place until 6pm on Wednesday, forecasts snow accumulations of between two and five centimetres.

The national weather forecaster has said Tuesday morning will be very cold with icy patches across the country. The weather is set to be blustery with scattered wintry showers of sleet and snow in some places.

Highest temperatures during the cold snap will be between one and three degrees, with wind chill from strong easterly gusts.

Met Éireann has said Tuesday night is set to be “bitterly cold”, with severe frost likely widespread across the country.

“Scattered wintry showers will become mainly confined to the eastern half of the country as long clear spells develop,” the forecast said. Temperatures are likely to drop to as low as minus five degrees, with icy stretches in some places.

Updated Status Yellow Snow/Ice warning issued for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan. Valid: 08:00 Tuesday 09/02/2021 to 18:00 Wednesday 10/02/2021.

The weather will remain very cold into Wednesday morning, with lingering frost and ice throughout much of the country.

There will be wintry showers of sleet and snow mainly affecting north Leinster, east Ulster, and the Midlands. While areas outside of the band of sleet and snow will see some dry, sunny spells. Highest temperatures will still only be between one to three degrees at best, the forecast has said.

Showers of snow will extend northwards across most of Leinster, Connacht and Munster on Thursday, with larger snow accumulations potentially leading to hazardous conditions.

Met Éireann has forecast snow to continue falling over Thursday night in the east of the country, as well as in the Midlands and some northern counties.

Friday is expected to see some lingering sleet and snow in the eastern half of the country, with rain showers elsewhere, particularly in the west.

A severe weather co-ordination meeting was held by the Department of Housing on Monday ahead of the expected snowfall.

The department’s National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management crisis management team is to meet again on Tuesday, and is working with Met Éireann, the OPW and local authorities to prepare for the impacts of snow.

The UK Met Office has issued a similar status yellow weather warning on Tuesday for snow and ice in Northern Ireland, across Antrim, Down and Armagh.

The warning will be in place between 4pm on Tuesday and 11am on Wednesday, with scattered snow showers expected to cause minor travel disruptions.