Warm weather forecast to continue into next week

Temperatures in some parts of Ireland on Thursday are expected to be on a par with New York at 22 degrees.

Just as most areas enjoyed prolonged sunshine on Wednesday, when temperatures reached a high of 23.1 degrees at Shannon airport, Met Éireann says top temperatures on Thursday will reach 20 to 22 degrees.

While an area of high pressure remains over Ireland, those who have travelled to the Iberian peninsula on holiday will unfortunately have to deal with low pressure and very heavy thundery showers are expected there on Thursday.

Forecaster Joanna Donnelly said people should watch out for travel distruption caused by the thundery showers in Europe if they made “the unfortunate decision to go away this week”, given “the best weather is right here”.

She said the showers were trying to get to Ireland and Thursday will see some showers here but temperatures will remain high and the entire extended outlook for the rest of this week and early next week is for good weather.

Balmy conditions in Salthill, Galway, yesterday afternoon.

It will be warm in most places today, with spells of hazy sunshine, but cloudy periods too, with some showers developing, these in eastern coastal areas later Thursday morning, but in other areas later this afternoon and evening, with a slight risk of thunder.

Temperatures on Friday are also expected to reach 22 degrees, with good sunshine.

The outlook is for warm and humid weather until midweek of next week with continental air continuing to feed in across Ireland.