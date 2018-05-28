Warm days ahead as highest temperature of year recorded

Monday looks to have been the hottest day of the year to date, with temperatures in parts of the country hitting 24 degrees, Met Éireann said.

Forecasts suggest Tuesday may be slightly cooler, with temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

Temperatures on Monday have been “the highest we’ve had this year,” Met Éireann meteorologist Pat Clarke said.

“It is not unusual we’d get this sort of weather at the end of May, heading into the start of June,” he said.

Early reports from one weather station in Roscommon recorded 24 degrees, and most other reports will come in later on Monday evening.

Monday night will be dry with clear spells. In slack winds, patches of mist and fog will develop, but the forecaster says lowest temperatures would range between 10 to 13 degrees.

Peaks

Tuesday may be cooler, with counties on the eastern coast like Dublin seeing stronger winds and temperatures of potentially 18 or 19 degrees. The hottest counties on Tuesday will be counties Clare, Limerick, Galway and Mayo, where peaks could hit 25 degrees, Mr Clarke said.

“I’m not sure of higher than 25,” he said, but added it was “possible”.

There may be some mist and fog patches in the morning, but generally it is to be “another warm day” with good sunny intervals. The morning will be largely dry but some possibly thundery showers could develop in the afternoon and evening – most likely in parts of Munster.

Maximum values will range from 20 to 26 degrees. Winds will be mostly light to moderate.

Looking ahead, Met Éireann expects Wednesday to be mainly dry with sunny spells. A few showers may develop in the afternoon, while highest temperatures will range from 19 to 23 degrees with light northeast breezes.

Rip currents

Speaking following a call out in Co Donegal, Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat operations manager Tony McGowan warned members of the public to take care on beaches or near water during the warm weather.

“We are experiencing some lovely weather in Bundoran which is seeing locals and visitors alike flocking to our beaches to enjoy themselves,” he said.

“As we near the end of the northern bank holiday weekend and look forward to the southern bank holiday weekend, we would urge anyone heading to the beach to respect the water.

“Rip currents are strong currents that can quickly take swimmers from the shallows out beyond their depth. Should you get caught in one, try and stay calm, don’t panic. If you can stand, wade, don’t swim. Raise your hand and if you can, shout for help.

“Never try to swim against the rip or you will get exhausted. Swim parallel to the beach until free of the rip, then make way for the shore. If you see anyone in difficulty, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”