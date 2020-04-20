Warm and sunny weather to continue throughout week

The recent dry and sunny conditions are set to continue through the coming days with temperatures rising to 18 degrees on Monday in some parts and warm weather spreading to the whole country later in the week.

Met Éireann has forecast sunny, hazy weather on Monday with the warmest temperatures - between 13-18 degrees – across Connacht and Munster. Eastern coasts will feel cooler with temperatures in Dublin between 11 to 15 degrees and fresh, easterly breezes.

Tuesday is set to be another dry and sunny day however it will be cloudier across southern counties with some daytime showers. Showers may also develop across the west of Connacht with highest temperatures between 13-18 degrees.

Wednesday will be another dry and mostly sunny day with temperatures reaching 19 degrees. However, conditions will remain cooler along eastern coasts.

Thursday will be warm but cloudy with early mist and drizzle clearing into a mostly dry day. Temperatures are set to range between 16 and 20 degrees but once again will be cooler near coasts.

Friday will be cloudier with isolated patches of rain and drizzle, mainly in the west of the country, and temperatures between 12 and 17 degrees.

The warm weather is due to continue through to next Saturday but Sunday will see temperatures turn cooler with possibly wet and windy weather.

Overnight temperatures will generally be cold throughout the week, with the lowest temperatures on Monday night falling close to zero.