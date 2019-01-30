‘Very cold conditions’ to persist for rest of week

Met Éireann says “very cold conditions” will persist until Sunday, with frosty nights and widespread icy conditions throughout the week.

A status yellow weather warning for snow and ice across the country remains in place until midday on Saturday.

There is widespread frost and icy patches on Wednesday morning with snow lying in places, Met Éireann says.

There will be sunny spells later in the day with wintry showers becoming more isolated. Highest temperatures will be between three and five degrees, but up to seven degrees on the southwest coast. Frost will develop on Wednesday evening, becoming severe with widespread ice and temperatures dropping to between minus two and minus four degrees.

It will be cold and windy on Thursday, with heavy rain extending almost countrywide through the morning, preceded in places by some sleet or snow. The north of Ulster is due to remain dry with highest temperatures between five and seven degrees. Temperatures will drop as low as minus five degrees overnight.

Friday will be another cold day with north breezes bringing some wintry showers to exposed coastal areas. Most other areas, especially inland parts, will be dry with spells of winter sunshine. Highest temperatures will generally range between two and four degrees, but up to six degrees in some Atlantic coastal districts.

Saturday will bring some bright, sunny weather with wintry showers in coastal areas. Temperatures will reach between five and seven degrees in the afternoon but are due to drop to minus five degrees overnight with severe frost.

Frost, fog and ice will gradually clear on Sunday morning with some sunny spells. Light rain is expected in coastal areas in the afternoon with highest temperatures between four and seven degrees.

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE), which co-ordinates the four Dublin local authorities’ homelessness response, activated its extreme weather protocol on Tuesday.

The executive said extra emergency beds would be made available for rough sleepers during the period of adverse cold weather.

AA Roadwatch has reminded drivers that stopping distances are 10 times longer in ice and snow, and that “gentle manoeuvres are the key to safe driving”.