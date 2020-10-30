US election: How will the outcome affect the global climate crisis?

When it comes to the global response to the climate crisis, next Tuesday’s US presidential election is a critical juncture; the most significant crossroads since the Paris Agreement came into being in 2015.

A Biden win points to accelerated action by the country that has contributed most to global heating. He may be waving some form of green new deal (GND) but the US has much to do to prove its credentials.

A Trump win grants a reprieve for some the world’s largest oil giants in a sector that has pumped most carbon emissions into the atmosphere and fostered climate science denialism. Critically, it would hamper global efforts to put green finance on a more robust – and sustainable – footing, to help to unlock the massive investment needed to achieve carbon neutrality.

For many climate activists the right outcome is a last ray of hope. Time is running out on avoiding irreversible impacts on the planet, in a year when Covid-19 conspired to blunt increased ambition due from wealthy states, while populist leaders continued to pedal fakery that was not only irresponsible but dangerous in the face of climate-driven extreme weather events and continuing temperature rise.

Biden has committed to spending $2 trillion on climate change abatement. The money, which doubles up as stimulus for a stricken economy, would not just fund research into clean energy but update America’s physical infrastructure.

He insists the Democrats’ GND is a crucial framework to embrace climate ambition “on an epic scale” while recognising “our environment and our economy are completely and totally connected”. He stresses, however, he has his own separate plan for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Biden promises to lead an international effort to get every major country to ramp up their climate targets and to make sure commitments are transparent and enforceable, and to integrate climate change into foreign and trade policy, as well as national security.

Trump’s policy is less substantive: an overriding priority of energy independence, where fossil fuels retain their dominance in the marketplace.

He claims Biden is going to destroy the oil industry, alleging his reference to “transition from the oil industry” is a game-changing gaffe. Oil and gas industry may continue to direct its formidable financial might to support him and Republicans, but there are telling signs of change – Texas is not all about oil and gas anymore.

Prof John Sweeney of Maynooth University, who has contributed to UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports, agrees global climate action is at a pivotal point as the US is set to withdraw from the Paris Agreement within days.

Sea change

If Biden wins, he believes he will immediately cancel Trump’s withdrawal application, and the US will rejoin the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

“This will cause a sea change in climate policy all over the US where Trump has ridden roughshod over the past four years.”

And it will be a game-changer for the world at a time when China has been dominant on the climate action front, while pointing the finger of blame at the developed world. It is important that the US joins with Europe in showing international leadership on decarbonising the world as a counterweight to this, he says.

Having green deals adopted in both the EU and the US would have a seismic effect, Sweeney predicts, especially in providing the technology to reduce emissions and act as “a tremendous stimulus for developing countries”.

Prof Anatol Lieven, specialist in geopolitics and author of the book Climate Change and the Nation State: The Realist Case, says the US elections “are certainly very important”.

“Another Trump term would stall any US federal climate action for four more years; though it would seem that some US corporations might continue to take action under pressure from public opinion and consumers,” he believes.

Biden would rejoin the Paris Agreement and take significant steps to promote alternative energy in the US. His administration might also link reduction of emissions by other countries to US trade policy and tariffs, creating wider incentives for change, Lieven adds.

“However, we should not be too optimistic. Both Biden and [Kamala] Harris are very late converts to serious climate change action. When challenged by Trump during the campaign, Biden backtracked on ending the use of oil by 2050 and backtracked on stopping further fracking,” he notes.

There is also the question of where a Biden administration would find the money for massive infrastructure investments “unless it is prepared to raise taxes substantially on a much larger swathe of the population than those earning more than $400,000 a year which is the lower limit Biden has stated for tax rises [or rather reversing Republican tax cuts]; or alternatively to pass laws mobilising bank capital for social investment”.

Moreover, even these limited steps would be largely frustrated if the Republicans can retain control of the Senate and use the supreme court to block legislation.

“So we should be hopeful for a Biden presidency, but only cautiously hopeful,” Lieven adds.

More upbeat

DeSmog editor Mat Hope had similar reservations when he wrote: “Sure, compared to President Trump, he’s practically a planetary saviour: he plans to pump loads of cash into green industries, bring the US back into the Paris Agreement, and cut fossil fuel subsidies. Tick, tick and tick. But will he ban fracking? No. Will he seek a rapid phase-out of fossil fuels? Evidently not.”

It makes for wiggle room in key swing states where oil and gas is generated.

Environmentalist Bill McKibben, writing in the New Yorker, was more upbeat in suggesting Biden could embrace the GND by moving money from the Pentagon “to the national-security task of building out solar and wind power and setting irrevocably in motion an industrial transition that would transform our economy over the next generation”.

The bottom line is Trump has ignored – perhaps fatally – the reality that the energy industry is already much changed. As Financial Times columnist John Dizard has remarked: “Coal producers are, as a group, already broke. Two oil majors, Royal Dutch Shell and BP, are seen by the fossil fuel bar to have thrown their lot into becoming regulated utilities.”

Since 2010, the average cost of solar energy has fallen by 73 per cent, the cost of wind energy has gone down by 22 per cent, and that of lithium-ion batteries (for electric cars) by more than 80 per cent.

“If this trend continues, the large-scale replacement of fossil fuels in the decades to come will be a commercial certainty – though whether this will happen quickly enough to keep the rise in global temperatures under two degrees centigrade is an entirely different matter,” Lieven has pointed out.

In the meantime, if Biden gets to the White House, there are tight deadlines – notably, less than a year to spell out the United States 2030 emissions reduction targets at the COP26 global talks in Glasgow. And he will be constantly tested on the extent of his appetite for rapid transition.

“Because we’ve wasted so much time, that transition has to be sharp, and it has to be global,” McKibben noted. “We are capable of doing it – the rapid fall in the price of renewable energy means that, if we wanted to go all out, we could make rapid progress. But this is not an offer that will last forever; indeed, it won’t last four more years.”

If wealthy countries set off on that course and the US earns credibility, the real prospect of agreeing a global green new deal comes onto the table in the form of massive stimulus funding for green sectors with the key objectives of a sustainable recovery; poverty eradication, much reduced carbon emissions and protection of biodiversity.

Critical to advancing that prospect, as US economist Prof Robert Pollin has argued, is the ability “to demonstrate unambiguously how climate stabilisation is fully consistent with expanding decent work opportunities, raising mass living standards and fighting poverty in all regions of the world”.

Local action

It’s important to recognise action does not occur only at the federal or national level, according to the noted climate scientist Prof Katharine Hayhoe of Texas Tech University. And in fact it can be more rapid and more effective at the level of an individual state, city, or corporation, she points out.

The “We Are Still In” movement includes states, cities, tribal nations, universities, and companies that together make up nearly 50 per cent of US carbon emissions. “Cities like Houston, Texas – home to most of the largest US oil and gas companies – and corporations like Microsoft and Apple are committed to meeting their Paris goals regardless of the administration in power,” Hayhoe says.

At the same time, however, the federal government and the president himself both wield significant practical and symbolic power.

“Opening pristine temperate rainforests like the Tongass to logging, appointing known climate deniers to influential posts in scientific agencies like National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), suppressing taxpayer-funded research on clean energy, repealing over a hundred pieces of environmental legislation and rejecting the Paris agreement have both direct and indirect effects on the economy, the environment, and the ability of others (both within and outside the US) to effectively implement climate solutions.

“So there is no question that another four years of a Trump administration would carry a quantifiable and overwhelmingly negative cost in terms of its impacts on clean air, clean water, carbon emissions, and our own health,” she adds.

Even the Fourth National Climate Assessment and the Second State of the Carbon Cycle report, released under the Trump administration, “show the financial benefits of meeting its Paris targets outweigh the costs of meeting those targets over a maximum of 20 years – and probably much less than that”.