Two new weather warnings issued for snow and high winds

Met Éireann has issued two new weather alerts for snow, ice and wind on Wednesday.

The forecaster warned a “fast moving” Atlantic depression will cross Ireland on Wednesday evening bringing snow and high winds.

The orange alert for snow and ice , the second highest warning, for counties Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal comes into effect from 6pm until midday on Thursday.

“At present, the main risk of appreciable accumulations is limited to Ulster,” the alert states.

A yellow wind alert has been issued Leinster, Munster and Connacht from 5pm to Thursday at 3am.

Winds of 50km/h to 65km/h with gusts of up to 110km/h are expected to hit many counties.

“Winds may temporarily exceed these values in exposed Atlantic coastal fringes for a time this evening,” it said.

The warning highlights an increased risk of flooding due to strong winds, high seas and the low pressure.

Motorists had been warned to drive with extra care after heavy snowfall and Storm Fionn hit the country overnight.

The weather radar showed the heaviest snow, sleet and hail showers moving across the western half of the country on Wednesday morning after the northern half of Ireland saw heavy snowfall last night.

The snow and ice have brought treacherous and hazardous conditions on the roads in many parts.

Thousands of homes are without power this morning after the bad weather. Northern Ireland saw some of the heaviest snow with schools shutting down on Wednesday morning.

A number of ferry sailing have been delayed or cancelled. Passengers are advised to check the website before travelling.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has asked road users to be extra cautious during the bad road conditions.

Dublin City Council and Alone, a charity supporting elderly people, called on people to check in with older neighbours during the bad weather.

The charity said people should help ensure potentially vulnerable neighbours have access to fuel, food and water during the period of poor weather.