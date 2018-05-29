Today is set to be the hottest day of the year so far with highs of 26 degrees in some places.

Met Éireann said it will be a warm and humid day with sunny intervals however there is a risk of thundery showers in Munster and west Connacht.

Top temperatures will be between 21 and 26 degrees with parts of the west and south of the country set to experience the best of the weather.

Met Éireann said early mist and fog patches will clear in most places on Tuesday morning, allowing warm sunny intervals to develop.

While many areas will hold dry, some heavy showers will occur on Tuesday afternoon, these most likely in west Connacht and Munster where there is also the risk of isolated thunderstorms.

Warm sunshine is likely through Tuesday evening, with any showers dying away. It will be a dry night with patches of mist and low cloud returning.

Wednesday is due to a warm and mostly dry day with a mix of cloud and sunshine once early mist and fog patches lift. There is a slight risk of isolated showers, mainly over southern counties through the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures will be between 20 and 24 degrees.

The national forecaster said Thursday and Friday will be somewhat cloudier days with scattered showers and some sunshine with top temperatures between 17 and 21 degrees.

Current indications suggest scattered showers on Saturday and Sunday with light to moderate winds and highest temperatures ranging between 16 to 21 degrees.

The ISPCA has issued a warning regarding keeping pets safe in the warm weather.

“Leaving a car window open for your pet isn’t sufficient enough to prevent heatstroke in intense sun,” it said. “Even ten minutes can prove fatal.”

Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat operations manager Tony McGowan warned members of the public to take care on beaches or near water during the warm weather.

“We are experiencing some lovely weather in Bundoran which is seeing locals and visitors alike flocking to our beaches to enjoy themselves,” he said.

“As we near the end of the northern bank holiday weekend and look forward to the southern bank holiday weekend, we would urge anyone heading to the beach to respect the water.

The Irish Cancer Society said 10,000 people a year are diagnosed with skin cancer but it is largely preventable “by being smart in the sun”.

The charity has published a SunSmart Code on its website.