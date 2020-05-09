Thunderstorm warning issued as temperatures set to reach as high as 24 degrees

A thunderstorm weather warning has been issued as Ireland is set to experience temperatures as high as 24 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

While parts of the country basked in sunshine, more unsettled conditions were expected elsewhere, with Met Éireann issuing the thunderstorm warning for Munster from Saturday afternoon.

The status yellow thunder warning is in effect until 10pm on Saturday, with clusters of slow-moving thunderstorms expected across the province. Met Éireann said lightning and local downpours can be expected in the region during the period, with the risk of flooding.

Please see below thunderstorm activity, mostly over Munster this afternoon. ⛈️



Lightning strikes, when they occur, are displayed as a cross. Initially they are red but change to orange and then yellow after a period, then disappear.



For more info visit: https://t.co/YJqxvBBwTs pic.twitter.com/3ot01s5fmU — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 9, 2020

In general, many areas across the country will be dry, calm and warm for the rest of Saturday, with further spells of hazy sunshine. Highest temperatures will range from 19 to 24 degrees, warmest across the south midlands.

Saturday night will see outbreaks of rain in northern areas before gradually spreading southwards. Lowest temperatures will range between 3 and 12 degrees.

Sunday will be a much cooler day, with brisk northeast winds. Further outbreaks of rain are forecast, but in general the day will be dry, with sunny spells extending from the north. Highest temperatures will be between 12 and 16 degrees.

Sunday night will be cold, dry and clear. Some grass frost is possible in places as temperatures fall to between 1 and 4 degrees.