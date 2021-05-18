Thunder warnings in place for nine counties with more bad weather to come

A status yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, thundery showers, lightening and and hail, will expire on Tuesday night - but there is more unsettled weather on the way.

The status yellow warning, the least severe of Met Éireann’s three weather warnings is valid until 8pm and covers much of Leinster including counties Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Louth, Meath, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford.

Met Éireann Meteorologist Linda Hughes said temperatures could reach as high as 17 degrees on Wednesday but by midnight heavy rain would be widespread and temperatures would fall over the coming days and into the weekend.

Ms Hughes said it was likely that more weather warnings would be issued coming into the weekend as showery and unsettled weather continues.

Friday is expected to be a cool, blustery day with scattered showers most frequent in the south and east where some will be heavy or possibly thundery at times. Coolest in the northwest with highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty northwesterly winds.

Saturday should see some sunny spells and scattered showers but it will feel cool in mostly moderate northwesterly winds and highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Ms Hughes said current indications are that it will remain cool with a band of rain to cross the country from the west on Sunday, followed by scattered blustery showers for the early days of next week.

Lower air temperatures which have been experienced for the last few weeks have affected the island’s growing season, with air temperatures down as much as -2.5 degrees over recent days.

Unfortunately Ms Hughes said the outlook for the coming week was much the same in terms of air temperatures, but the widespread rain should help soil moisture levels, which in turn helps growth.

The nearest sign of hope for those looking for settled, warm temperatures for gardening or getting out and about, is for the last week in May or the start of June.

While forecasts that far ahead come with a note of caution, Ms Hughes said Met Éireann compiles a monthly forecast which is up dated on the organisation’s website, twice a week.