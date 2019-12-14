Thousands of Co Cavan residents warned not to drink mains water

Around 8,000 households in Co Cavan have been advised not to drink the water after elevated levels of manganese were found.

The notice applies to 7,785 customers served by the Bailieborough Public Water Supply including Bailieborough, Killinkere, Virginia, Crossbane and Mullagh.

In a statement Irish Water stressed that boiling the water does not make it safe to consume and also stressed that mains drinking water in these areas should not be given to bottle fed infants.

While manganese is found naturally in many surface and under ground water sources the levels leaving the treatment plant exceed those permitted under the drinking water regulations and the HSE has advised a restriction on use.

It said mains water from the affected areas should not be used for: drinking, drinks made with water, food preparation, washing or cooking of food, brushing of teeth and making ice.

Irish Water said water tankers were located at

- Bailieborough - Old Courthouse, Main St, & Tesco car park

- Virginia - The Showgrounds, New St, Main St, & Supervalu car park

- Mullagh - Heritage Centre Car Park & football field car park

- Killinkere - Church Car Park

- Crossbane - Church Car Park

Peter Gallagher of Irish Water said: “At the moment we are adjusting the treatment processes at the plant so the water meets all regulatory compliances. Once this has been achieved, we will begin flushing to clear out any remaining non-compliant water in the network.

Alternative sources of water will be provided for drinking and you can continue to use your internal water supply for flushing of toilets, personal hygiene (showering/bathing), laundry and washing utensils. Water from the hot tap of the kitchen or bathroom is not safe to drink.”