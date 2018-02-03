There may be a grand stretch in the evenings, but there’s a risk of snow next week

It may be getting brighter in the evenings, but winter is by no means over yet.

The east coast may be hit by sleet and snow this week as temperatures plunge from Sunday night.

Forecasters at Met Éireann said temperatures would dip as low as minus three degrees Celsius on Sunday night leading to frost and ice.

On Monday temperatures will struggle to rise above freezing with highest temperatures of just two to five degrees Celisus.

“Towards evening, rain will develop along the western seaboard. The rain will then extend eastwards to all areas overnight, turning to sleet and snow in parts of Ulster and Leinster, ” Met Éireann said in its latest forecast.

On Tuesday patchy rain, sleet and snow will clear from the east coast in the morning leave a cold, bright day with sunny spells and wintry showers.

The cold weather will continue on Tuesday night and on Wednesday with frost at night and a risk of wintry showers.

The forecaster said current indications suggested a spell of rain would develop in western and northwestern areas by Wednesday evening, extending nationwide overnight, possibly preceded by sleet or snow in eastern counties.

Although the outlook after this is less clear “it looks set to remain cold and showery with a mix of rain, sleet and snow at times on Thursday and Friday. Frost is expected by night with the risk of ice,” the forecaster added.