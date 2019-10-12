The cat hasn’t been killing pigeons, this bird has, what is it? Readers’ nature queries

A four-spot orb weaver spider

I came across this gorgeous spider wrapping up a wasp in his web. His abdomen was huge, easily the size of a large blueberry.

Patrick O’Donnell, Ashford, Co Wicklow

It’s the four-spot orb weaver, a garden spider regarded as one of the heaviest spiders we have.

A shaggy inkcap or lawyer’s wig mushroom

I think this is a maartent toadstool. They appear at this time of year on Roscahill Forest.

Tamar Scott, Moycullen, Co Galway

It’s called the shaggy inkcap or lawyer’s wig in this country, and is quite common at this time of year.

Part of a rag worm, often used for bait in fishing

I saw this washed up near a rock pool on Youghal front strand and wondered what it might be.

Triona O’Gorman, Quin, Co Clare

It’s a king rag worm, or part of. They are prized as bait by fishermen.

A non-native slow worm

This slow worm took up residence under a mat in rough grass beside our tunnel. I checked three times over a week and wondered if it would have young. I love the colour and pattern.

Aine O’Regan, Tubber Co Clare

The slow worm, Anguis fragilis, is a species of legless lizard. It is not native to Ireland and was introduced to the Burren from Britain.

A sparrowhawk caught in the act

It turns out it wasn’t the neighbour’s cat leaving pigeon feathers in the garden.

Alice Doring, Harcourt Terrace, Dublin 2

A sparrowhawk caught in the act.

The caterpillar of the fox moth

Can you identify this caterpillar, which we saw on a visit to Galley Head, Co Cork?

Oliver Nash, Rathmines, Dublin 6

It’s caterpillar of the fox moth, an attractive brown moth that flies in summer.

An old bird box converted by some wasps

Wasps converted an old bird box of ours, sealing up the hole and making one of their own.

Tom McCaughren, Dublin

