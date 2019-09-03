Temporary delay on Dart services as gardaí arrest passenger

Anti-social behaviour led gardaí to board a Dart at Shankill in an incident that caused a temporary delay to services on Tuesday.

Irish Rail spokesman Barry Kenny said the cause of the delay was “a person blocking the doors from closing repeatedly”. The person in question was removed from the train, which continued on its way after a 15-minute hold-up.

The Garda Press Office confirmed that gardaí were called to an incident at Shankill Dart station which resulted in the arrest of one man. He was taken to Shankill Garda station where the investigation is ongoing.

A video circulated on social media filmed from inside the Dart showed further anti-social behaviour, with two men becoming physically violent outside on the platform.

Last month, the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) described anti-social behaviour and violence on public transport as having reached “epidemic” levels.

The union, which has called for a designated transport police force, warned that services could be restricted following further incidents of serious antisocial behaviour.