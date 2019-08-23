Temperatures to reach 25 degrees in some parts of the country, Met Éireann says

The sun is set to shine this weekend before a return to school for most children next week.

From Friday, south-easterly winds will draw warm air from Europe towards the UK and Ireland, bringing rising temperatures along with dry and settled weather.

Highest temperatures on Friday will range between 20 and 24 degrees and a few degrees lower along the south coast where it will be cloudy and misty at times, Met Éireann has said.

And on Saturday, temperatures could reach up to 25 degrees, warmest in the east with sunny spells. In the west, more cloud is expected and some patchy rain and temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees.

Conditions will vary over the weekend depending on location, from warm and sunny to cloudy with drizzle, Met Éireann forecaster Liz Gavin has said.

She said the change in temperature over the weekend is due to to high pressure over the continent.

“We should expect to see the best of the weather on Saturday. Sunday will remain warm, but with lower temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees,” she said.

“The eastern part of the country should expect to see the best weather while the west will experience some drizzle and cloud.”

The positive weather forecast has triggered an Ultraviolet radiation (UV) warning from the Health Service Executive.

UV radiation is the main risk factor responsible for skin cancers and getting too much sun can be harmful whatever the age, the HSE said.

In Ireland, the UV index is usually three or above from April to September, even when it is cloudy. The higher the UV index the greater the risk of skin damage and at three or above skin needs to be protected as much as possible, the statement said.

Prof Anne Marie Tobin, consultant dermatologist at Tallaght University Hospital, said over 11,000 people are diagnosed with skin cancer in Ireland each year.

“This figure is expected to over double by 2045. Thankfully, most skin cancers are preventable by protecting your skin from UV radiation. So our advice is to enjoy the good weather, but take the necessary precautions for you and your family and avoid over-exposure.”

A UV Index tool provided on Met Éireann’s website indicates the level of sun protection required on any given day.

Evelyn Cusack, head of forecasting at Met Éireann said the Global Solar UV index is a scale developed by the World Health Organisation, which measures the UV radiation level at the surface of the Earth, and gives an indication of the potential for skin damage.

“Every day you can check if the UV Index in Ireland is low, moderate, high, very high, or extreme, and we also include advice for the level of sun protection required on any given day. Most important to note is that the peak burn times are between 11am and 2pm,” she said.