Temperatures to hit 22 degrees this week during new warm spell

The latest warm and sunny June weather is set to continue through the coming days and into next weekend with temperatures remaining in the high teens and early twenties, Met Éireann has said.

Monday will be warm and dry with just a few spots of drizzle or light rain expected in the south and southwest. Temperatures will range from 16 degrees Celsius in the northwest to between 18 and 21 degrees in the midlands and south of the country. Temperatures will be highest across counties in Leinster and Munster.

A spokeswoman for Irish Water said a specially appointed Drought Management Group was monitoring the dry weather conditions on a daily basis to ensure water supplies remain available to all communities across Ireland. She added that extra storage supplies were being kept in reservoirs in case of extended dry periods.

Met Éireann issued a status yellow small craft warning on Monday morning with winds expected to reach force 6 at times throughout the day on coasts from Erris Head to Malin Head to Fair Head.

Monday evening will remain mild with lowest temperatures dropping to between 9 and 12 degrees Celsius. There will be some patchy drizzle and light rain later in the night.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the early 20s on Tuesday with sunny spells and highs of between 18 to 22 degrees. There will be continuous rain throughout Tuesday night which will be heavy in the north and west of the country.

Wednesday will be dry with sunny spells and some isolated showers in the north. Fresher temperatures will bring moderate westerly breezes.

Thursday June 21st, the longest day of the year, is set to be cloudy but dry with light winds and warm temperatures in the mid to high teens. Friday is also expected to be dry with some cloud and warm sunny spells.

The dry, fine weather is forecast to continue into the weekend with inland temperatures reaching well into the twenties by Sunday.