Temperatures to dip but ‘once in a blue moon’ heatwave to go on

Ireland’s heatwave appears to have reached its peak with temperatures on Friday dropping below the mark of 32 degrees recorded a day earlier.

Forecasters believe more hot weather is on the way in a summer now being widely compared to the searing heat of 1976.

The highest temperature on Friday, 31.1 degrees, was recorded at Shannon at 4pm, around a degree below where thermometers there peaked on Thursday.

Met Éireann said four other stations - Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon; Claremorris, Co Mayo; Athenry, Co Galway; and Moore Park, Co Cork - all recorded temperatures of at least 30 degrees.

“We are in unchartered waters [although]we probably had that in 1976, I can remember that time,” said Met Éireann’s John Eagleton.

More than four decades ago, it lasted, with varying degrees of heat and sunshine, from Easter until the end of August, with temperatures peaking at the end of June.

Asked if a repeat of that lengthy summer was on the cards, Mr Eagleton said: “Nobody knows. But today’s the last day of the really mad temperatures.

“They won’t break through the 30 mark [in the coming days]. It’s 28 tomorrow but it will still be really good for the rest of the week.”

Met Éireann’s definition of a heatwave is five consecutive days of maximum temperatures of 25 degrees and over for a given location.

Sea fog

One small corner of Ireland, however, managed to find a cloud. Malin Head in Co Donegal found itself under sea fog and temperatures had not risen above 12 degrees by mid-afternoon.

For the rest of the country, a slight dip from the heat of recent days could be welcome.

“It’s been an exceptional heatwave that comes to Ireland once in a blue moon, a generational heat wave,” said Mr Eagleton. “Let’s hope it is.”

Despite the weather and the public’s enjoyment of it, emergency services have not reported any serious recent incidents.

Beaches and seaside towns, particularly in parts of Dublin, have not experienced the kinds of anti-social behaviour or crowd problems that have occurred in recent years.

The Coastguard said it had only had to deal with routine incidents on Friday, including offshore pollution reports and coming to the aid of broken down pleasure boats and jet-skis.