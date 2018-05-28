Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday may hit 26 degrees

Warm, sunny weather is expected to persist on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures potentially reaching a high of 26 degrees.

Met Éireann says Monday will be mainly dry and sunny, but a few scattered showers may develop later in the day.Temperatures inland will reach a maximum of 20 to 24 degrees and a light variable breeze will be noticeable. It is a little cooler on coasts.

Monday night will be dry with clear spells. In slack winds, patches of mist and fog will develop, but the forecaster says lowest temperatures would range between 10 to 13 degrees.

Tuesday may bring some mist and fog patches in the morning, but generally it is to be “another warm day” with good sunny intervals. The morning will be largely dry, however some heavy and possibly thundery showers will develop in the afternoon and evening – most likely in parts of Munster.

Maximum values will range from 20 to 26 degrees, warmest in the western half of the Republic. Winds will be mostly light to moderate, east to northeast or variable, with sea breezes developing.

In terms of outlook, Met Éireann says Wednesday will be mainly dry with sunny spells. A few showers may develop in the afternoon, while highest temperatures will range from 19 to 23 degrees with light northeast breezes.

Rip currents

Speaking following a call out in Co Donegal, Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat operations manager Tony McGowan warned members of the public to take care on beaches or near water during the warm weather.

“We are experiencing some lovely weather in Bundoran which is seeing locals and visitors alike flocking to our beaches to enjoy themselves,” he said.

“As we near the end of the northern bank holiday weekend and look forward to the southern bank holiday weekend, we would urge anyone heading to the beach to respect the water.

“Rip currents are strong currents that can quickly take swimmers from the shallows out beyond their depth. Should you get caught in one, try and stay calm, don’t panic. If you can stand, wade, don’t swim. Raise your hand and if you can, shout for help.

“Never try to swim against the rip or you will get exhausted. Swim parallel to the beach until free of the rip, then make way for the shore. If you see anyone in difficulty, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”