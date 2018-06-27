Temperatures could hit 32 degrees today, says Met Éireann

Temperatures are forecast to hit 30 degrees today, but may peak up to as high as 32 degrees, Met Éireann forecasters have said.

Meteorologist John Eagleton said they are forecasting a peak of 30 degrees for Wednesday, “but it wouldn’t surprise me if we got a degree or two higher,” he said.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Ireland was 33.3 degrees, at Kilkenny Castle, on 26th June 1887.

The next three to four days will be the best of the sunny weather, before it cools off slightly this weekend and into next week, Mr Eagleton said.

“There was rain forecast for Sunday, but that doesn’t look like it’s going to happen now” he said. “Next week will be hot, but not as hot as this week,” he added.

The highest temperature in the country on Tuesday was recorded at Shannon Airport, where it reached 29.3 degrees.

Oak Park weather station in Co Carlow, recorded 28.7 degrees, according to Met Éireann readings from at 4pm on Tuesday.

Readings from Dublin at the same time were lower than most of the country, with temperatures of 24.5 degrees at Phoenix Park, and 23 degrees at Dublin Airport.

The weather on Wednesday will continue the long, dry spell of sunshine seen since the weekend. Maximum afternoon temperatures will range from 26 to 30 degrees.

Onshore breezes

It will be slightly cooler along coastal areas, due to onshore breezes, particularly on the east and south coasts. Temperatures in these areas will be closer to the low 20s, the national forecaster has said.

Met Éireann’s national forecast for Wednesday night predicts temperatures of between 10 and 13 degrees, with fog patches across parts of the country in the very early hours of the morning.

Overall temperatures for Thursday look set to be between 26 and 30 degrees.

Water restrictions may be likely in the coming days as Irish Water are reaching “critical high” water usage in the greater Dublin area, during the heatwave.

The utility have a production capacity of 610 million litres a day, on Monday 609 million litres of water was drawn down in the Dublin area.

This is compared to a high point in water usage of 565 million litres a day during the summer last year. If the wider Dublin population does not take steps to conserve water and reduce usage, restrictions will be put in place, the utility has warned.

Demand for water is increasing while levels in rivers and lakes are dropping significantly which means that is there is less water available to treat and supply to homes and businesses, Irish Water said.