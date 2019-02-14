Temperature set to hit mid-teens as Ireland experiences mild spell

It might not count as a heatwave just yet, but temperatures are set to reach 15 degrees Celsius on Friday with dry conditions and sunny spells.

Forecasters say the milder than normal conditions will continue over the weekend.

This time last year we were weeks away from the Beast from the East with a forecast of wintry showers and daytime temperatures of no more than 6 degrees Celsius.

Fast-forward 12 months and Met Éireann are forecasting dry weather with cloud and hazy sunshine in mild conditions with maximum temperatures of between 11 and 14 Celsius on Thursday.

The forecaster said it would be “mostly dry tonight with variable cloud, clear spells and a few mist patches” with no more than the “odd spot of drizzle” in western and southwestern coastal districts towards morning.

“Dry in many areas for much tomorrow, Friday, with sunny spells, these at their best and most prolonged in the east. Cloud will gradually thicken from the Atlantic, however, and outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop in Atlantic coastal counties, with a few spots spreading elsewhere in the evening.

“Mild, with maximum temperatures 12 to 15 Celsius, in moderate to fresh southerly winds, strong along Atlantic and eastern coasts.”

Met Éireann says the outlook is for mainly dry, settled weather to continue with some rain and drizzle at times, or scattered showers, mainly in Atlantic coastal counties.