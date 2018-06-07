Swimming banned at two Dublin beaches due to sewage overflows

The public have been warned not to swim at Sandymount Strand and Merrion Strand due to sewage overflows from a pumping station breakdown.

The temporary restrictions were put in place by Dublin City Council due to a sewage pollution incident following a power outage at the Spencer Dock pumping station.

“Following consultations with the HSE, Dublin City Council placed Precautionary Bathing Water notices in Dollymount, Sandymount and Merrion beaches,” a DCC spokesman said.

“Bathing water samples have been taken and when definitive results are available tomorrow, it will be possible to state whether there has been any impact on the water body. It is hoped at this point that the notices can be lifted,” he said.

Dollymount Strand and Loughshinny Beach in north Dublin and Garryvoe beach in Co Cork also have temporary warnings not to swim in place.

The warnings were posted last Tuesday and were expected to be reviewed on Thursday, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Last month, seven beaches had bathing restrictions imposed on them by the

EPA due to their failure to satisfy minimum EU water quality standards.

Five beaches in Dublin at Portrane, Rush South, Loughshinny, Merrion Strand, and Sandymount Strand as well as two beaches in Galway at Clifden and Ballyloughane were affected.