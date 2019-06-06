Swimming banned at several Dublin beaches after overflow at treatment plant

Virtually the entire south Dublin coastline has been put off limits to bathers following a major sewage overflow at a wastewater treatment plant.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council has said the ban will remain in place for one week and cover all of its beaches and other bathing areas from Thursday.

Sampling is due to take place on water quality at Seapoint Beach, Sandycove Beach, the Forty Foot Bathing Area, Killiney Beach and White Rock Beach.

Green councillor Ossian Smyth said he could not remember a single event ever leading to the closure of every beach in the south coast area.

“It must be absolutely massive [leakage] to knock out all of the beaches for seven days,” he said.

In a statement on Thursday evening, the local authority said it envisaged a seven-day closure and advised the public that all areas along the coast – which runs from Blackrock to the border of Co Wicklow – should be considered off limits “whether designated as bathing areas or not”.

It follows a “sewerage wastewater overflow” at the Irish Water-operated Ringsend wastewater treatment plant during heavy rains on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The local authority, in consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), has placed temporary no bathing notices in place at all of its designated public sites.