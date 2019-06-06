Swimming banned at several Dublin beaches after overflow at treatment plant

The entire south Dublin coastline has been put off limits to bathers following a major sewage overflow at a wastewater treatment plant.

Local authorities have said the ban will remain in place for one week, covering all beaches and other bathing areas from Thursday.

Sampling is due to take place on water quality at Seapoint Beach, Sandycove Beach, the Forty Foot Bathing Area, Killiney Beach and White Rock Beach. Testing in other areas closer to the city has already been carried out with results expected early next week.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown Green councillor Ossian Smyth said he could not remember a single event ever leading to the closure of every beach on the south coast.

“It must be absolutely massive [leakage] to knock out all of the beaches for seven days,” he said.

In a statement on Thursday evening, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council said it envisaged a seven-day closure and advised the public that all areas along the coast – which runs from Blackrock to the border of Co Wicklow – should be considered off limits “whether designated as bathing areas or not”.

It follows a “sewerage wastewater overflow” at the Irish Water-operated Ringsend wastewater treatment plant during heavy rains on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The local authority, in consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), has placed temporary no-bathing notices in place at all of its designated public sites.

Similarly, Dublin City Council said prohibition notices were put in place for Dollymount, Merrion and Sandymount beaches but, as with the rest of the coastline, extend to all areas whether designated as bathing or not.

“Water quality samples have been taken in these areas today and results are expected on Monday. The prohibition will be in place until a clear set of results is obtained for the bathing waters,” it said.

Irish Water, which runs Ringsend treatment plant, said there was a storm water overflow due to adverse weather conditions this week.

“The storm water overflow operated in compliance with regulations, and was fully screened and settled,” it said.

A spokeswoman for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which licences the facility, said it was made aware of the situation by Irish Water on Thursday. Its environmental enforcement officers will follow up the matter as is routine, she said.

Major blow

In Dún Laoghaire, Cllr Smyth said the bathing ban was a major blow to users of the coastline which attracts huge numbers during the summer months.

“I would say a lot of people went swimming today and didn’t know,” he said.

“It’s huge because the coastline if one of our two major amenities in south Dublin; we have the mountains and we have the sea.

“Sea swimming has become massively popular. We would have 500 people at a time in Seapoint or at the Forty Foot on a busy day.”

An Bord Pleanála recently granted planning permission for an upgrade at Ringsend at a cost of more than €400 million.

The plant treats about 40 per cent of Ireland’s public wastewater but has been operating at over capacity and has not been in compliance with national and EU environmental regulations for many years.