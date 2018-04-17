Sunshine on the way with temperatures to hit 18 degrees

Met Éireann’s forecast for this week could mean Ireland is finally on track to experience some real spring weather.

Temperatures are set to rise to between 15 and 18 degrees on Wednesday, with bright sunshine throughout most of the country.

Thursday will also be a dry, sunny day with highs of 15 to 17 degrees, while Friday will also see warm temperatures and sunshine.

The warm weather is forecast to stick with us over the weekend with temperatures reaching 18 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

While temperatures have become milder over the past week, many fields across the country are still waterlogged following torrential rain earlier this month. The extraordinarily cool temperatures of recent months and the protracted winter weather has caused the worst fodder crisis since 2013.

The Irish Farmer’s Association (IFA) has welcomed the news that temperatures will reach 18 degrees his week. However, it warned there is still a long road ahead in the recovery from the fodder crisis, with farmers still facing shortages.

IFA president Joe Healy said the latest weather forecast would be “a relief for farmers who hope it is the start of a lasting period of good weather”.

He warned that it would still take time for enough grass to grow and for ground conditions to improve sufficiently so that animals can get out to grass. “For the moment farmers are still facing a severe shortage of fodder and costly feed bills,” he said.