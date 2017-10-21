Storm Ophelia: Efforts to restore power continue with 22,000 homes still waiting

The clean-up operation following Storm Ophelia is continuing this weekend, with crews working to restore power and water supplies across the country.

Some 22,000 homes, farms and businesses are still without power, down from 50,000 on Thursday. However, it’s expected to be early next week before all repair work has been completed.

ESB Networks have now restored 363,000 power lines in total since the storm hit last Monday.

“ESB Networks have now restored 363,000 homes farms and businesses who lost power supply due to the damage inflicted by ex-hurricane Ophelia.

“Our crews are continuing to work to restore the 22,000 homes, farms and business that are still without supply,” ESB said.

ESB also warned that some crews may have to be stood down this weekend if Storm Brian makes it unsafe for work.

“We are acutely aware of how difficult the situation is for all of customers who remain without power,” they added.

Eir has said that the number of customers without phone and internet connections has been reduced to 20,000.

Meanwhile, Irish Water said the number of customers without water was now currently at 1,000 and the number at risk of losing supply stood at 100.Cork is again the worst-affected county, with 470 customers without water there.

The water supply will be shut off Saturday and Sunday night in parts of Westmeath to enable the water levels in the reservoirs to replenish following Storm Ophelia.

Irish Water and Westmeath County Council told customers that was “necessary” to shut off the water supply to allow the levels in the reservoirs to rise and to avoid further disruption to customers.

In Wexford, one of the counties worst affected by outages the council warned that the number of people without power may increase due to Storm Brian.

The Department of Sport issued a warning on Friday evening urging people to avoid exposed coastal areas including beaches, piers and cliffs.

They advised the public to respect the water and, in particular, avoid exposed places where big waves are.

It’s hoped that by early next week all power and water supplies will be restored to customers.