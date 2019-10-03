Storm Lorenzo within 400km of coast as high winds, flooding expected

Coastal flooding is a “certainty” when Storm Lorenzo makes landfall on Thursday evening, Met Éireann has warned.

The orange weather alert for the counties of Kerry, Limerick, Clare, Galway and Mayo has been extended from 9pm on Thursday night to 6am on Friday morning. It was originally supposed to end at 3am.

Met Éireann is now warning that wind speeds will exceed 130 km/h in exposed areas causing storm surges which will produce coastal flooding and damage.

While Munster will be largely dry, the rest of the country will experience heavy rain with amounts varying from 25mms to 60mms on higher ground in the space of 18 hours.

Though Storm Lorenzo will be relatively short-lived, it will trail more wind and rain in its wake with a further 25mms of rain expected on Saturday and the same amount nationwide on Monday.

However, Jim Casey from the Office of Public Works said there is little chance of rivers flooding as most are well within their banks at present.

Mr Casey said the presence of “swell waves” is a “particular concern and may give rise to wave overtopping on the west coast and potentially along the north-west coast”.

Weather model

Met Éireann’s head of forecasting Evelyn Cusack said the combination of low pressure, high wind speeds, exceptionally long and high waves will lead to difficulties in coastal areas.

She said there was no doubt in any weather model that the storm is going to hit Ireland.

The worst affected areas are likely to be on the west coast in counties Galway and Mayo and on the north-west coast of Donegal.

The peak impact is likely to be at 9am when the storm is at its height and there is also high tide.

Paddy Mahon, chief executive of Longford County Council and chair of the local authority body that sits on the National Emergency Response Group (NERG) of the local authorities, outlined what different counties are doing to ameliorate the potential impact of the storm.

Impact

* In Cork the Dursey Cable Car has been suspended.

* In Kerry warnings have been issued to the public through social media.

* In Limerick gardaí and HSE are meeting on Thursday to review their joint plans.

* The crisis management team at Clare County Council has met. A lot of protective work has been put into Lahinch which is an exposed area.

* In Galway the aquadam at the Spanish Arch is in place and road closures are being implemented in Salthill. In the rest of the county, sandbags are available for collection.

* In Mayo, the county council issued a level 3 flood alert at 9am. They are concerned about Crossmolina, Westport and Newport, Achill and Belmullet.

*In Sligo the severe weather management team has met every day this week to review preparations for the storm.

*In Donegal the county council activated its severe weather team on Monday. The Civil Defence is on high alert.

The effects of the approaching storm started to take impact on Thursday morning in the west and the weather system is expected to move across Ireland over the course of the day and evening.

The storm, originating from the most northern and easterly hurricane on record, is “rapidly approaching” western Europe and “in particular Ireland”, Met Éireann said.

Cork was removed from the orange alert area by forecasters on Thursday morning where forecast wind gusts were reduced from 130km/h to 120km/h.

Yellow alert

A yellow wind alert is in place for the rest of the country from 9am on Thursday to 6am on Friday with gusts of 100km/h expected in most places.

A rainfall warning for Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal from 9am on Thursday until 6am on Friday.

Ms Cusack has advised the public to be prepared for some wet and windy weather, with a risk of some fallen trees and coastal flooding and perhaps some damage along the west coast.

“The storm is approaching, the pressure is falling rapidly. It looks as if it won’t be as bad as it could be given its tropical origin.

“But we still expect significant winds on the west coast with a risk of some coastal flooding and damage, very high waves coinciding with low pressure and also high tides,” she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“Because the ground is saturated, the ground is very wet so the trees are in full leaf, and that’s why we’re giving more impacts from this level of winds than if the storm were happening in January.

“There is certainly a high risk of trees down.”

Storm Lorenzo “is a different beast from Ophelia,” she said. “Of course every storm is different, both were hurricanes. Lorenzo lost its hurricane status 1,000 kms from the south west of Ireland yesterday afternoon, while Ophelia remained a hurricane very close to Ireland, within 500kms.”

Crisis management teams

The Irish Coast Guard has appealed to the public to stay away from coastal areas during this period.

“Stay back, stay high and stay dry,” it said.

Schools in orange alert counties are being advised to “err on the side of caution” and close on Friday if they feel there is a risk to students from the impact of the storm.

The Health and Safety Authority has urged workers to pay particular attention to the risk posed by trees as the storm passed on Thursday evening.

“Many workers particularly those involved in storm repair, construction, farming and transportation will be facing increased hazards.

“Unfortunately, two people lost their lives during Storm Ophelia while cutting and clearing windblown trees. The HSA has issued a warning to anyone planning on using a chainsaw to cut down fallen trees,” it said in a statement.

The Health Service Executive has warned those with private wells or who are on shared water schemes to note that during severe weather events their water supply may become restricted or reduced.