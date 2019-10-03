Storm Lorenzo: High winds, flooding and damage expected

Storm-force winds, flooding and high tides are expected when Storm Lorenzo makes landfall on Thursday evening.

The National Emergency Coordination Group will meet this morning to review the developing situation.

The storm, originating from the most northern and easterly hurricane on record, was “rapidly approaching” western Europe and “in particular Ireland”, Met Éireann said last night. The likelihood of landfall was “high probability”, it said.

Met Éireann head of forecasting Evelyn Cusack told The Irish Times on Thursday morning heavy rainfall is still expected in most parts of the country, but Munster is likely to stay dry.

She said Storm Lorenzo is now “100 per cent crossing Ireland”, but the severity of the winds may not be as bad as was originally feared.

However, she cautioned that there is still the prospect of coastal flooding and structural damage in many places.

“Rivers are still high and the ground is still saturated so there is the risk of some coastal flooding in the west and near some rivers,” she said.

An orange weather alert is in place for counties Kerry, Limerick, Clare, Galway and Mayo from 6pm on Thursday to 3am on Friday. Cork was removed from the orange alert area by forecasters on Thursday morning while forecast wind gusts were reduced from 130km/h to 120km/h.

A yellow wind alert is in place for the rest of the country from 9am on Thursday to 6am on Friday with gusts of 100km/h expected in most places.

A rainfall warning for Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal from 9am on Thursday until 6am on Friday.

A combination of high tide, very low atmospheric pressure and high winds gusting at up to 120km/h are likely to lead to flooding, particularly around the Shannon estuary area. Further flooding in parts of the midwest and midlands is possible.

Storm force 10 winds will be accompanied by torrential rain, especially in western counties, with 50mm expected to fall in less than 18 hours

Crisis management teams

Local authorities have activated their crisis management teams and local co-ordination groups. Drains and gullies have been cleared by the teams and sandbags have been prepared.

The Irish Coast Guard has appealed to the public to stay away from coastal areas during this period.

“Stay back, stay high and stay dry,” it said.

Schools in orange arert counties are being advised to “err on the side of caution” and close on Friday if they feel there is a risk to students from the impact of the storm.

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group issued a statement on Wednesday warning of the risk posed by trees in high-wind events.

“The most widespread and potentially dangerous consequence of high wind is the risk of trees breaking/falling, possibly bringing down live power lines, posing a danger to motorists and pedestrians in the vicinity,” it said.

Fallen trees

Ms Cusack warned of the risk of fallen trees due to a combination of full foliage and saturated soil, which has weakened roots.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed urged farmers to wait until the storm had abated before checking on animals.

“Priority is obviously the safety of people and I would reiterate the advice that care should be taken,” he said.