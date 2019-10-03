Storm Lorenzo 400km off coast as high winds, flooding expected

Storm Lorenzo some 400km of the west coast as the country prepares for storm-force winds, flooding and high tides before it makes landfall on Thursday evening.

“#StormLorenzo has passed buoy M6, approximately 400 km off the west coast of Ireland, with mean wind speeds of 67km/h gusting 102 km/h,” Met Éireann said in a tweet at about midday. (Follow live updates here)

The National Emergency Coordination Group is meeting this morning to review the developing situation.

The effects of the approaching storm started to take affect on Thursday morning in the west and the weather system is expected to move across Ireland over the course of the day and evening.

The storm, originating from the most northern and easterly hurricane on record, was “rapidly approaching” western Europe and “in particular Ireland”, Met Éireann said . The likelihood of landfall was “high probability”, it said.

Met Éireann head of forecasting Evelyn Cusack told The Irish Times on Thursday morning heavy rainfall is still expected in most parts of the country, but Munster is likely to stay dry.

She said Storm Lorenzo is now “100 per cent crossing Ireland”, but the severity of the winds may not be as bad as was originally feared.

However, she cautioned that there is still the prospect of coastal flooding and structural damage in many places.

“Rivers are still high and the ground is still saturated so there is the risk of some coastal flooding in the west and near some rivers,” she said.

An orange weather alert is in place for counties Kerry, Limerick, Clare, Galway and Mayo from 6pm on Thursday to 6am on Friday. Cork was removed from the orange alert area by forecasters on Thursday morning while forecast wind gusts were reduced from 130km/h to 120km/h.

A yellow wind alert is in place for the rest of the country from 9am on Thursday to 6am on Friday with gusts of 100km/h expected in most places.

A rainfall warning for Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal from 9am on Thursday until 6am on Friday.

Ms Cusack has advised the public to be prepared for some wet and windy weather, with a risk of some fallen trees and coastal flooding and perhaps some damage along the west coast.

“The storm is approaching, the pressure is falling rapidly. It looks as if it won’t be as bad as it could be given its tropical origin.

“But we still expect significant winds on the west coast with a risk of some coastal flooding and damage, very high waves coinciding with low pressure and also high tides,” she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“Because the ground is saturated, the ground is very wet so the trees are in full leaf, and that’s why we’re giving more impacts from this level of winds than if the storm were happening in January.

“There is certainly a high risk of trees down.”

Storm Lorenzo “is a different beast from Ophelia,” she said. “Of course every storm is different, both were hurricanes. Lorenzo lost its hurricane status 1,000 kms from the south west of Ireland yesterday afternoon, while Ophelia remained a hurricane very close to Ireland, within 500kms.”

A combination of high tide, very low atmospheric pressure and high winds gusting at up to 120km/h are likely to lead to flooding, particularly around the Shannon estuary area. Further flooding in parts of the midwest and midlands is possible.

Storm force 10 winds will be accompanied by torrential rain, especially in western counties, with 50mm expected to fall in less than 18 hours

Crisis management teams

Local authorities have activated their crisis management teams and local co-ordination groups. Drains and gullies have been cleared by the teams and sandbags have been prepared.

The Irish Coast Guard has appealed to the public to stay away from coastal areas during this period.

“Stay back, stay high and stay dry,” it said.

Schools in orange arert counties are being advised to “err on the side of caution” and close on Friday if they feel there is a risk to students from the impact of the storm.

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group issued a statement on Wednesday warning of the risk posed by trees in high-wind events.

“The most widespread and potentially dangerous consequence of high wind is the risk of trees breaking/falling, possibly bringing down live power lines, posing a danger to motorists and pedestrians in the vicinity,” it said.

The Health and Safety Authority has urged workers to pay particular attention to the risk posed by trees as the storm passed on Thursday evening.

“Many workers particularly those involved in storm repair, construction, farming and transportation will be facing increased hazards.

“Unfortunately, two people lost their lives during Storm Ophelia while cutting and clearing windblown trees. The HSA has issued a warning to anyone planning on using a chainsaw to cut down fallen trees,” it said in a statement.

The Health Service Executive has warned those with private wells or who are on shared water schemes to note that during severe weather events their water supply may become restricted or reduced.

In Galway, Salthill Road and the Seapoint Promenade will be closed from 5pm on Thursday for the duration of the storm, the city council has said.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed urged farmers to wait until the storm had abated before checking on animals.

“Priority is obviously the safety of people and I would reiterate the advice that care should be taken,” he said.