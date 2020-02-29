Storm Jorge: Warning of power outages, fallen trees and flooding across Ireland

A series of weather warnings are in place for Ireland on Saturday as Storm Jorge passes over Ireland and is expected to lead to power outages, fallen trees and flooding.

Severe winds were due batter the entire country with people in some areas being advised to “stop everything” and stay indoors as the storm, the seventh of the season, arrives from the Atlantic.

Met Éireann has upgraded its weather warning to the rarely issued status red wind alert, the highest level, for counties Galway and Clare.

It said these counties would experience “very severe winds associated with Storm Jorge” on Saturday. “Westerly winds will reach mean speeds of 85 to 100km/h in places on Saturday afternoon with gusts of 130 to 145km/h, with an elevated risk of coastal flooding”. Status orange weather alerts are in place for the rest of the Republic on Saturday and into the early hours of Sunday. A status yellow weather warning has been put in place by the UK Met Office for Northern Ireland.

Getting a few things sorted in advance of #stormjorge. Keep safe everyone and don't take risks. pic.twitter.com/bo20Ph2wzJ — Kevin 'Boxer' Moran (@kevinboxermoran) February 29, 2020

The public has been told to expect thousands of power outages. Further coastal and inland flooding and “extremely strong winds” are to batter the country.

Counties Galway and Clare, including many areas already coping with flooding in recent weeks , will bear the brunt of the storm. Met Éireann has urged people in red warning areas to “stop any activities and stay out from the weather” between 1pm and 4pm this afternoon. People in the western half of Galway, especially in coastal areas, have been urged to take extra care.

A status orange wind warning, the second highest level, has been issued for the rest of the country throughout Saturday with Storm Jorge set to bring stronger winds than storms Dennis and Ciara which hit the country earlier this month.

Forecaster Gerry Murphy said people should take “full precautions” during the storm which will bring “extremely damaging gusts” across the country.

Keith Leonard, national director for fire and emergency management, said “life safety” would remain the “key priority” as the storm hits and urged the public to check in on “vulnerable and isolated neighbours” before the worst of the weather kicks off.

While rainfall will not be excessive, Met Éireann has also warned of “a significant risk of flooding” as water tables are already high and the ground in many areas is saturated.