Storm Jorge: Power outages, fallen trees expected as ‘exremely strong wind’ to hit Ireland

Severe winds are due to hit the entire country today with people in some areas being advised to “stop everything” and stay indoors as Storm Jorge arrives in from the Atlantic.

Met Éireann last night upgraded its weather warning to the rarely issued status red wind alert, the highest level, for counties Galway and Clare.

On Saturday morning, the forecaster issued a status red gale warning saying southwesterly winds will reach gale force or strong gale force on all Irish coastal waters this morning. Winds will veer westerly later this morning and afternoon, increasing gale force to storm force, and reaching violent storm force for a time between Loop Head and Erris Head.

The public has been told to expect thousands of power outages and fallen trees nationwide with winds forecast to reach mean speeds of 85km/h-100km/h in places on Saturday afternoon and gusts of 130km/h-145km/h. Further coastal and inland flooding and “extremely strong winds” are set to batter the country.

Counties Galway and Clare, including many areas already coping with flooding in recent weeks , will bear the brunt of the storm. Met Éireann has urged people in red warning areas to “stop any activities and stay out from the weather” between 1pm and 4pm this afternoon. People in the western half of Galway, especially in coastal areas, have been urged to take extra care.

A status orange wind warning, the second highest level, has been issued for the rest of the country throughout Saturday with Storm Jorge set to bring stronger winds than storms Dennis and Ciara which hit the country earlier this month.

Forecaster Gerry Murphy said people should take “full precautions” during the storm which will bring “extremely damaging gusts” across the country.

Keith Leonard of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group addressing the media during thepress conference about Storm Jorge on Friday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Keith Leonard, national director for fire and emergency management, said “life safety” would remain the “key priority” as the storm hits and urged the public to check in on “vulnerable and isolated neighbours” before the worst of the weather kicks off.

While rainfall will not be excessive, Met Éireann has also warned of “a significant risk of flooding” as water tables are already high and the ground in many areas is saturated.