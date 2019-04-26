Storm Hannah: Status red weather warnings in place for Kerry and Clare

Met Éireann has issued status red weather warnings for counties Clare and Kerry and four other warnings for large parts of Ireland as Storm Hannah approaches from the west with violent and damaging wind.

The national forecaster said power outages were likely and warned of high waves and falling trees in the affected areas.

The red wind warning for Kerry is in place from 6pm to 8pm on Friday while the one for Co Clare will be in effect from 8pm to 11pm on Friday.

Parts of west Galway could also see very high gusts of wind which would equate with a red weather alert.

Northwesterly winds associated with Storm Hannah will batter the west and southwest and reach average speeds of more than 80km/h with violent gusts of 130 to 150km/h for a time tonight.

The red wind warning, Met Éireann’s most severe, advises members of the public to take action and is described as a comparatively rare event. “It implies that recipients take action to protect themselves and/or their properties; this could be by moving their families out of the danger zone temporarily; by staying indoors; or by other specific actions aimed at mitigating the effects of the weather conditions,” the forecaster says on its website.

The State’s fire and emergency management team said appropriate public safety messages are being relayed, especially messages about staying away from coastal areas.

However, it said that tidal conditions are such that coastal flooding is not anticipated, even with an expected storm surge.

Clare County Council has urged people in the county not to travel during the red warning period, and said that overnight travel thereafter “should only be undertaken if absolutely necessary”. Organisers of events taking place in the county this evening are being advised to postpone them in the interests of public safety.

Clare residents are being advised to tie up any loose belongings and stay in their homes. Carmel Kirby, director of services at Clare County Council, said the local authority is expecting fallen trees and debris, while county council teams would only be able to respond to “very severe incidents” this evening. She said residents should stay in their homes until the worst of the winds had passed.

Risk of flooding

Met Éireann head of forecasting Evelyn Cusack said that winds gusting up to 150km per hour are forecast in parts of West Galway and the Aran Islands, and also along exposed coastlines in Kerry, Cork and Waterford. While the worst of the weather will be short-lived and no river flooding is expected, she said there was a risk of local surface flooding, coastal flooding and some coastal damage.

Cork County Council is advising motorists to take caution and people to stay away from coasts, especially in the southwest. Kerry County Council is hosting an emergency coordination meeting this Friday afternoon and has launched a helpline on 066-7133588.

The Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience will be closed to the public from 3.00pm today until tomorrow due to the weather.

Four other weather warnings have been put in place for this evening and overnight:

An orange wind alert is in place for counties Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick for between 4pm and 1am on Saturday.

An orange wind alert is in place for Co Galway for between 7pm and midnight.

An orange wind alert is in place for counties Tipperary and Waterford for between 10pm on Friday and 2am on Saturday.

A yellow wind alert is in place for for Connacht, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Donegal, Tipperary and Waterford for between 11pm and 9am on Saturday.

Met Éireann forecaster Siobhán Ryan said the storm was heading towards Ireland from Newfoundland. “Storm Hannah will be positioned off-shore roughly 200km west of Slyne Head by 4pm on Friday with the closed storm system forecast to track directly inland across the southern portion of Ireland on Friday evening/night. After that it will move away towards Britain and slowly fill, losing most of its strength on Saturday morning.”

She said members of the public should be prepared for the anticipated conditions “especially those living or travelling to the southwest, with some disruption and power outages likely”.

“There is an increased risk of impacts to life and property during times of severe weather, with flying debris of particular concern during any wind event. People are advised to take in their BBQ or loose garden furniture, especially after the recent warm spell,” she added.

She said that because trees are now in full leaf there was an increased threat of tree damage and felling. “Other impacts may include travel disruption, with large and dangerous waves expected to crash into southwest coasts.”

“Whilst Storm Hannah will primarily be a wind event, spells of heavy rain will be wrapped up around eye of the storm too,” Ms Ryan added.

The last of the heavy rain was expected to clear the north and east during Saturday morning and winds will abate then.