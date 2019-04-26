Storm Hannah: Status Red and four other weather alerts issued as forecasters warn of violent gusts

Met Éireann has issued a status red weather warning for Co Clare and four other warnings for large parts of Ireland as Storm Hannah approaches from the west with violent and damaging wind.

The national forecaster said power outages were likely and warned of high waves and falling trees in the affected areas.

Northwesterly winds, associated with Storm Hannah, will batter the west and south west and reach average speeds of more than 80km/h with violent gusts of 130 to 150 km/h for a time this evening in Co Clare.

This satellite image released by Met Eireann shows the storm approaching Ireland at 1pm on Friday

The red weather warning, Met Éireann’s most severe, advises members of the public to take action and is described as a comparatively rare event. “It implies that recipients take action to protect themselves and/or their properties; this could be by moving their families out of the danger zone temporarily; by staying indoors; or by other specific actions aimed at mitigating the effects of the weather conditions,” the forecaster says on its website.

The State’s fire and emergency management team said appropriate public safety messages are being relayed, especially messages about staying away from coastal areas.

However, it said that tidal conditions are such that coastal flooding is not anticipated, even with an expected storm surge.

Four other weather warnings have been put in place for this evening and overnight:

An orange alert is in place for Counties Cork, Kerry and Limerick for between 4pm and 1am on Saturday.

An orange alert is in place for Co Galway for between 7pm and midnight.

An orange alert is in place for Counties Tipperary and Waterford for between 10pm and 2am.

A yellow alert is in place for for Connacht, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Donegal, Tipperary and Waterford for between 11pm and 9am on Saturday.

Met Éireann forecaster Siobhán Ryan said the storm was heading towards Ireland from Newfoundland. “Storm Hannah will be positioned off-shore roughly 200km west of Slyne Head by 4pm on Friday with the closed storm system forecast to track directly inland across the southern portion of Ireland on Friday evening/night. After that it will move away towards Britain and slowly fill, losing most of its strength on Saturday morning.”

She said members of the public should be prepared for the anticipated conditions “especially those living or travelling to the southwest with some disruption and power outages likely”.

“There is an increased risk of impacts to life and property during times of severe weather with flying debris of particular concern during any wind event. People are advised to take in their BBQ or loose garden furniture, especially after the recent warm spell,” she added.

She said that because trees are now in full leaf there was an increased threat of tree damage and felling. “Other impacts may include travel disruption with large and dangerous waves expected to crash into southwest coasts.

“Whilst Storm Hannah will primarily be a wind event, spells of heavy rain will be wrapped up around eye of the storm too,” Ms Ryan added.

The last of the heavy rain was expected to clear the north and east during Saturday morning and winds will abate then.