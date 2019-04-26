Storm Hannah: More than 5,500 without power as red weather warning kicks in

Thousands of homes and businesses on the west coast and inland in County Cork are without power as Storm Hannah begins to make its presence felt.

A status red weather warning for Co Kerry is in effect until 8pm, with a status orange warning coming into effect in County Galway at 7pm until midnight. Motorists and residents are being told to stay indoors as fallen trees block roads and repair crews work to bring power back online in affected areas.

A number of flights and ferry sailings have been cancelled, while public transport is curtailed in affected areas.

Storm Hannah is predicted to track east over Ireland this evening.

In addition to Co Kerry, a status red warning is scheduled to come into effect in Co Clare at 8pm. AA Roadwatch has advised road users not to travel during the red warning periods “unless absolutely necessary”. Motorists are advised to watch out for wind blown debris on the road tonight and tomorrow morning, and allow extra space between other vehicles and road users.

Parts of west Galway could also see very high gusts of wind which would equate with a red weather alert.

The northwesterly winds associated with Storm Hannah will batter the west and southwest and reach average speeds of more than 80 km/h with violent gusts of 130 to 150km/h for a time tonight.

A gust of 115 km/h was already recorded at Valentia in Co Kerry, while the weather station at Sherkin Island off Co Cork recorded a gust of 113 km/h.

The red wind warning, Met Éireann’s most severe, advises members of the public to take action and is described as a comparatively rare event. “It implies that recipients take action to protect themselves and/or their properties; this could be by moving their families out of the danger zone temporarily; by staying indoors; or by other specific actions aimed at mitigating the effects of the weather conditions,” Met Éireann said.

Clare County Council said its teams would only respond to “very severe incidents” this evening, and advised residents to stay in their homes until the worst of the winds had passed.

Transport and power disrupted

The high winds were already having an impact early on Friday evening. Several electricity faults were reported on the west coast as wind speeds increased. The most serious of these is at Gurranebane near Waterville in Co Kerry, where more than 1.800 ESB customers are without power as of 5.03pm. An earlier fault near Cahersiveen has been repaired. Two faults in Kenmare are affecting a total of 771 customers. Several hundred customers in Schull, County Cork, are without power. Also in Cork, 306 customers are without power in Glengariff, while outages in Macroom and Beal na Blath are affecting over 2,500 homes and buisinesses. A further 250 customers are without power near Islandboy in Co Kerry.

Latest reports from our weather stations across the country with storm Hannah making an impact. #StormHannah https://t.co/MvCx72KIaT pic.twitter.com/glwG2kNVQH — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 26, 2019

Flights and ferry sailings along the west coast are being cancelled as the weather closes in. Aer Lingus has cancelled this evening’s flight from Heathrow to Shannon, and is bussing passengers due to fly from Shannon to Heathrow to Dublin. The Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Kerry Airport due to land at 8pm has also been cancelled. An Aer Lingus flight from Cork to Amsterdam due to depart at 5.25pm was cancelled, as has the 8.15pm service to London Heathrow. The Aer Lingus flight from Amsterdam to Cork due to land at 21.40 has been cancelled.

There have been cancellations to Bus Éireann services between Limerick and Galway and on the 343 and 336 routes in Clare. Irish Rail services in the worst affected regions will run at reduced speeds. Many trees are down on the N72 Killarney-Killorglin road. A tree is down on the Kenmare to Sneem Road, partially blocking the route. The Milltown to Listry Road, R653, is blocked and will not be cleared until it is safe to do so. Kerry County Council is advising people to stay off the roads and indoors. A fallen tree is blocking the road outside Innishannon in Cork.

Ferry sailings from Doolin to the Aran Islands have also been cancelled, while the Aran Island Ferry service from Ros a Mhíl to Inis Meain and Inis Oirr has also been cancelled.

The State’s fire and emergency management team said appropriate public safety messages are being relayed, especially messages about staying away from coastal areas.

However, it said that tidal conditions are such that coastal flooding is not anticipated, even with an expected storm surge.

While the worst of the weather will be short-lived and no river flooding is expected, Met Éireann head of forecasting Evelyn Cusack said there is a risk of local surface flooding, coastal flooding and some coastal damage.

An orange wind warning is in place for Galway from 7pm and Tipperary and Waterford from 10pm. A status yellow alert comes into force for Connacht, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Donegal, Tipperary and Waterford from 11pm to 9am tomorrow.

Emergency meetings

Cork County Council is advising motorists to take caution and people to stay away from coasts, especially in the southwest. Kerry County Council was hosting an emergency coordination meeting on Friday afternoon and has launched a helpline on 066-7133588.

The Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience will be closed to the public until tomorrow due to the weather.

Four other weather warnings have been put in place for this evening and overnight:

An orange wind alert is in place for counties Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick for between 4pm and 1am on Saturday.

An orange wind alert is in place for Co Galway for between 7pm and midnight.

An orange wind alert is in place for counties Tipperary and Waterford for between 10pm on Friday and 2am on Saturday.

Gusts of up to 120 to 130 km/h have been forecast for those regions covered by an orange wind warning.

A yellow wind alert is in place for for Connacht, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Donegal, Tipperary and Waterford for between 11pm and 9am on Saturday. Gusts of 90 to 110 km/h are forecast in these areas.

Met Éireann forecaster Siobhán Ryan said the storm was heading towards Ireland from Newfoundland. “Storm Hannah will be positioned off-shore roughly 200km west of Slyne Head by 4pm on Friday with the closed storm system forecast to track directly inland across the southern portion of Ireland on Friday evening/night. After that it will move away towards Britain and slowly fill, losing most of its strength on Saturday morning.”

She said members of the public should be prepared for the anticipated conditions “especially those living or travelling to the southwest, with some disruption and power outages likely”.

“There is an increased risk of impacts to life and property during times of severe weather, with flying debris of particular concern during any wind event. People are advised to take in their BBQ or loose garden furniture, especially after the recent warm spell,” she added.

She said that because trees are now in full leaf there was an increased threat of tree damage and felling. “Other impacts may include travel disruption, with large and dangerous waves expected to crash into southwest coasts.”

“Whilst Storm Hannah will primarily be a wind event, spells of heavy rain will be wrapped up around eye of the storm too,” Ms Ryan added.

The last of the heavy rain was expected to clear the north and east during Saturday morning and winds will abate then.