Storm Hannah: Met Éireann warns of power outages and damaging gusts

Met Éireann has issued three weather warnings covering most of Ireland as Storm Hannah, a potentially damaging weather system, approaches the country.

The national forecaster said power outages were likely and warned of high waves and falling trees in the affected areas.

An orange wind warning is in place for Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick from 4pm on Friday until 5am on Saturday. A second status orange alert for high winds was put in place overnight for counties Tipperary and Waterford between 10pm on Friday and 2am on Saturday. A third, less severe status yellow alert is in place for Connacht, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Donegal, Tipperary and Waterford between 11pm tonight and 9am on Saturday

A status orange weather warning is put in place by forecasters when conditions have the capacity to impact significantly on people in the affected areas. “The issue of an orange level weather warning implies that all recipients in the affected areas should prepare themselves in an appropriate way for the anticipated conditions”.

Met Éireann forecaster Siobhán Ryan said the storm was heading towards Ireland from Newfoundland. “Storm Hannah will be positioned off-shore roughly 200km west of Slyne Head by 4pm on Friday with the closed storm system forecast to track directly inland across the southern portion of Ireland on Friday evening/night. After that it will move away towards Britain and slowly fill, losing most of its strength on Saturday morning.”

She said members of the public should be prepared for the anticipated conditions “especially those living or travelling to the southwest with some disruption and power outages likely”.

Storm Hannah approaching Ireland from the Atlantic. Photograph: Windy.com

“There is an increased risk of impacts to life and property during times of severe weather with flying debris of particular concern during any wind event. People are advised to take in their BBQ or loose garden furniture, especially after the recent warm spell,” she added.

She said that because trees are now in full leaf there was an increased threat of tree damage and felling. “Other impacts may include travel disruption with large and dangerous waves expected to crash into southwest coasts.

“Whilst Storm Hannah will primarily be a wind event, spells of heavy rain will be wrapped up around eye of the storm too,” Ms Ryan added.

The last of the heavy rain was expected to clear the north and east during Saturday morning and winds will abate then.