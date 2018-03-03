Storm Emma: Work continues to restore power, water and public transport

Front-line staff across the State worked through the day on Saturday to restore public transport, power and water to thousands of people after the snowstorms of the past few days.

Flooding is now one of the main concerns; although the southeast is still badly affected by snow and ice, particularly in Co Wexford, rising temperatures elsewhere will produce meltwater that will combine with the rain that Met Éireann has forecast.

The main flood risk is in small steep catchments rather than around the major rivers, according to the Office of Public Works. Drains and gullies may also be blocked by snow and debris, and local authorities are monitoring for local flooding in towns and cities.

About 14,000 ESB customers, including 13,000 in Wexford, remain without electricity. ESB Networks hopes to reconnect all customers by Sunday evening.

About 13,000 Irish Water customers are still cut off; the utility has asked all customers to conserve water.

Public transport has started to run again. Bus Éireann is operating in most cities, Waterford being an exception, but warns that it will not be operating to schedules.

Irish Rail intends to operate to timetable, but it advises passengers to check its website for details of services and delays. Its Dart service is operating across Dublin.

On the capital’s Luas tram system, the red line is operating from the Point to Red Cow but not from Red Cow to Tallaght or Saggart. The green line, which the company said was under up to 2m of snow on Saturday, is still not operational.

Dublin Bus said it is operating on main roads but not on some local roads; overall it is running at 50 per cent capacity.

Airports are open, but passengers are advised to check with airlines, as some flights are still subject to delays and cancellations.

Ferry services remain subject to delays and cancellations.

The national emergency co-ordination group, which met again on Saturday evening, said that roads are improving quickly. The motorway network is now clear except for a number of black spots. Local authorities are working to clear secondary roads. People with appropriately equipped tractors and loading shovels have also been asked to help clear snowdrifts.

The Department of Education said earlier that schools will reopen wherever possible on Monday; individual schools and colleges will decide based on their circumstances and local conditions.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on Saturday that, although the overall situation was slowly improving, “we don’t wish to lull people into a false sense of security”, adding, “Road services are treacherous in many areas, due to ice and lying snow.”

But Mr Varadkar added that the Government was liaising with suppliers “to ensure there is food on the shelves”, amid reports of shortages of milk and other products, and that local authorities had 3,000 people on the ground this weekend to get things back to normal as soon as possible. Almost 750 Defence Forces troops have also been deployed across the country to help.

Met Éireann said a status-orange snow and ice warning would remain in place until noon on Sunday in Munster, Leinster, Co Cavan and Co Monaghan, while a yellow warning was in operation in Connacht and Co Donegal.

AA Roadwatch advised drivers to avoid unnecessary travel on Saturday and to allow plenty of extra time for any unavoidable journeys. “Make sure to fully deice your car before leaving and stick to the main routes, which are most likely to have been treated. Secondary routes and hills are still impassable in many places. Slow down, be cautious, and remember that it takes up to 10 times longer to stop in icy or snowy conditions.”

Cork University Hospital thanked four-by-four owners who had responded to an appeal to help bring staff to and from work over the past two days.

In Galway there had been fears of flooding in the docks, Spanish Arch and Claddagh area if a thaw added to high spring tides and a storm surge. The city council said its crews were on site from 5am and that roads in and around the harbour have reopened.