Storm Emma: Roads to become dangerous as snow melts

A Met Éireann spokesman has warned that roads will be dangerous on Saturday as snow starts to melt, with rain is anticipated in the afternoon and evening.

“You’ll have slush, you’ll have potentially a lot of lying water and extra water coming if there’s heavy rain,” he said, adding that freezing temperatures could cause icy conditions, particularly on untreated roads.

The red weather warning has been downgraded to an orange snow-ice warning for Munster, Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan until 6 pm on Saturday.

A status yellow snow-ice warning is also in place for Connacht and Co Donegal. All other weather alerts have ended.

About 25,000 homes, farms and businesses are without power on Saturday morning as emergency crews battle to repair the damage wrought by Storm Emma as it passed overnight.

An ESB spokesman said it is “hoping to get the vast majority” of the 25,000 customers restored on Saturday, although there is a “possibility of pockets being without power tonight”.

The spokesperson said around 2,000 people in Dublin were cut out on Friday night.

“Essentially it’s new outages that are causing us just a few issues to stay on top of them but we’ve got crews deployed and we’re working to restore as many of that 25,000 figure over the course of today,” he said.

Out of the 25,000 without power on Saturday, he said 18,000 of that figure is in Co Wexford, adding that Enniscorthy and Wexford Town are “very, very badly hit”.

“We’re hoping potentially more benign weather conditions will mean that we could access a lot of those homes a little bit easier and get people back, but that will be a long slog over the course of today so crews are deployed down there . . . Around 800 ESB network personnel and contractors are part of the effort,” he said.

He said they are working on getting as many restored today as possible.

“There may well be further outages as well and people may lose power over the course of today but the safest thing to say is we’re hoping to get the vast majority of the 25,000 figure restored by the end of today, but there is a possibility of pockets being without power tonight,” he said.

About 10,000 people are without water or have intermittent supply.

Dublin Airport, Ireland West airport and Shannon Airport have opened on Saturday morning, while Cork Airport is still closed. Dublin bus services are due to resume at noon.

The Luas Red Line will operate today from 1pm today, the route will be Red Cow to The Point. There will be no service from Red Cow to Tallaght - Red Cow to Saggart. The service is very limited and the frequency is every 30 minutes.

The Luas Green Line is not in operation and an opening time today is yet to be determined. Luas Park and Rides are all closed.

Customers are advised to allow time to travel, be extremely cautious travelling to and from stops, at platforms, entering and exiting the tram.

Irish Rail said the M3 Parkway to Clonsilla, Dublin Connolly to Rosslare Europort and the Limerick Junction to Waterford and Limerick to Ballybrophy via Nenagh are not expected to reopen today. Kilkenny to Waterford may not reopen today.

Latest data from our high resolution model Harmonie.

Snow = White to Green

Rain = Blue to Red

Precipitation mostly of snow today.

Precipitation falling increasingly as rain on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/6Nd5qxnD3Q — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 2, 2018

Other services are expected to resume at noon, while the Maynooth Commuter and Dublin Connolly to Sligo will be updated at 11:30 am, and are subject to Dublin Connolly to Maynooth line clearance.

Dart, Northern Commuter and Belfast Enterprise are expected to resume between 12 and 2 pm. Enterprise will resume with 12:35 pm Belfast to Dublin Connolly and 1:20 pm Dublin Connolly to Belfast. Southside DART will be monitored for possible flooding in early afternoon

Dublin Heuston routes including Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Galway, Westport/Ballina and Heuston Commuter will be updated by 11:30 am and are subject to Dublin to Kildare line clearance.

Ennis to Galway is expected to reopen at 12 pm approximately, and the Cork Commuter is expected to resume between 12 pm and 2 pm.

Powerful winds

Although Met Éireann lifted its blizzard warning on Friday morning and removed its instruction for people to remain indoors, weather conditions remain extremely challenging in many parts of the country due to ongoing heavy snowfalls and powerful winds.

“Even though the snowfall has probably stopped in most areas, it’s still obviously very icy out there and as it starts to melt, it will become quite slippery. . . so that orange warning is in effect more so for the aftermath of the snow as opposed to any more significant snowfall,” said the spokesman.

He said the orange warning may have to be extended beyond 6 pm on Saturday as temperatures may drop below freezing.

The lowest temperatures forecasted on Saturday night are between 0 and 3 degrees. Snowfall has stopped in many areas and remaining snow will turn to sleet and rain on Saturday morning. Heavy rain is expected in the afternoon the east and south, giving a risk of localised flooding due to melting snow.

“There would be a concern today with melting snow today,” said the spokesman. “The snow is not going to be very quick, it’s going to be more of a gradual thaw, but there is potential of heavier rain for the south and east this afternoon as well, and that rain would compound matters.”

People in the south and east should be aware of localised flooding, he said.

Met Éireann forecasts further outbreaks of rain on Sunday, heavy at times with melting snow and an ongoing risk of flooding as a result. On high ground the rain may turn to snow again for a time.

Highest temperatures on Sunday are expected to be between 4 and 7 degrees, but a few degrees lower on high ground, with winds coming in mainly light from the east or northeast.

Snow and ice

AA Roadwatch has advised people to “avoid unnecessary travel today” and to allow plenty of extra time for journeys if they must travel.

“Snow and ice remain an issue on many routes throughout the country, particularly in the east and south. Avoid unnecessary travel, but if you must drive, allow plenty of extra time for your journey.

“Make sure to fully de-ice your car before leaving and stick to the main routes, which are most likely to have been treated. Secondary routes and hills are still impassable in many places. Slow down, be cautious, and remember that it takes up to ten times longer to stop in icy or snowy conditions.”

Many roads are impassable today across the country. In Wicklow, those routes include the Bray, Wicklow town, Arklow, Blessington and Baltinglass areas.

In Dublin, AA Roadwatch says the worst affected routes are those in the south and west.

“Lucan Village and surrounding areas are still impassable, with Gardaí advising against all travel in the area. There are still a lot of impassable routes and abandoned vehicles in the Clondalkin, Tallaght and Citywest areas, with the Outer Ring Rd (R136) impassable between the N81 junction and Brookfield,” said AA Roadwatch.

They have advised people to avoid travelling in these areas where possible; adding that if travel is necessary, then to stick to major routes and reduce speed.

“Gardai in Crumlin, Terenure, Dundrum and Cabinteely report that conditions are still poor on many routes due to heavy snow. Take extreme caution if driving and leave plenty of time for journeys.

“Gardaí report snowy conditions too in the Blanchardstown Village and Ashtown areas and advise against travel in the Phoenix Park .

“A large number of traffic lights are out of action in parts of the city centre, as well as around Ballymun and Rathmines. Take extreme care at all junctions and remember it takes up to 10 times longer to stop your car on an icy road.

“Gardaí advise that the roads at the back of Dublin Airport are still quite snowy, including the Naul Rd and Kilshane Cross; stick to the main approach roads.”

In Meath, Gardai are reporting that the N51 is particularly slippery between Navan and Slane. The Nobber/Navan Rd (R162) is impassable in places; AA Roadwatch has advised to avoid this route.

In Cork, road conditions remain poor across the county especially on local routes, with many impassable due to heavy snowfall. Conditions are particularly bad in Midleton, Kenmare, Bandon and Cobh.

High tide

Meanwhile, in Galway, continued low temperatures benefited the city on Saturday morning, with high tide at 5.50am passing without incident.

There had been fears of flooding in the Galway docks/Spanish Arch/Claddagh area if a thaw contributed to the high Spring tides and storm surge.

Galway City Council says its crews were on-site from 5am, and roads closed in and around the harbour area have re-opened.

City council crews have also been out salting primary routes around the city, but caution is still advised. Gardaí have been advising motorists to stay off roads unless journeys are vital.

The south and east of Galway county has been worst affected, with heavy snow falls and drifts over the past 48 hours, particularly around Gort, Ardrahan and Loughrea.

Transport is resuming on a limited basis, with both GoBus and Citylink resuming services, and Bus Éireann has said some services will also resume, depending on road conditions.

Irish Water is sending a repair crew to Inishbofin island today (sat), where water supplies are critically low due to a mechanical fault at the treatment plant. Water supplies are also affected in An Cheathrú Rua, where bottled water was delivered on Friday by Galway Fire Service.

Irish Water says that supply to the village and the nursing home in An Cheathrú Rua is being maintained, and it is “intended to restore water supply to all areas on Saturday.

It says that water treatment plants are struggling to keep up with demand across Co Galway, and urges people to conserve supplies. Ahascragh has been added to the list of areas experiencing intermittent loss of supply, along with Kilkerrin, Moylough, Williamstown, Letterfrack, Tully and Clifden.