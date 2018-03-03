Storm Emma aftermath: Schools to reopen Monday ‘where possible’

Schools will reopen “where possible” on Monday, the Government has said as snow begins to melt following Storm Emma.

Airports have reopened and some public transport services have started to return. However, there are fears of widespread flooding as temperatures rise and the thaw spreads.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said in a press conference Saturday that while things were slowly improving, “we don’t wish to lull people into a false sense of security”.

“There may be more snow today and road services are treacherous in many areas due to ice and lying snow,” he said.

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) had a meeting Saturday morning to discuss and monitor arrangements.

As the snow begins to melt, there is a risk of flooding as water levels start to rise. Mr Varadkar warned people to stay away from rivers and coastal areas particularly during high tide.

Mr Varadkar also said the Government was liaising with food suppliers “to ensure there is food on the shelves” amid reports of shortages of milk and other products.

He said local authorities had 3,000 people on the ground this weekend to ensure things are up and running as soon as possible. Some 745 Defence Forces troops have also been deployed across the country to assist.

Some 30,000 were without power on Friday but 10,000 have since been reconnected. All remaining homes were expected to be reconnected within 36 hours.

NECG chairman Sean Hogan said melting snow will cause problems in drains and streams, which were likely to overflow.

“Householders and businesses are advised to watch the that process carefully and be ready to react.

“At a household and an individual building level, melting snow will cause leaks, it may pull down gutters, and people should please watch out for snow sliding off roofs,” he said.

Clearing a path on the M50 near Ballymount. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Met Éireann has advised that rain will begin to spread today from the south. This indicates increased temperature particularly in urban areas, Mr Hogan said.

He warned people to stay away from the coast and rivers for the next few days as water levels are expected to rise.

“We again reiterate our safety messages. No unnecessary or recreational or social travel please until road clearance activities, which still need to be undertaken.”

He asked people to be careful of slipping and to look out for vulnerable neighbours. Outreach teams had been working with rough sleepers during the week, and had reported that there were less than ten people “out last night”, he added.

Schools plan

Following the NECG meeting, the Department of Education said: “Where possible schools, colleges of further education and third level institutions will re-open on Monday.

Latest data from our high resolution model Harmonie.

Snow = White to Green

Rain = Blue to Red

Precipitation mostly of snow today.

Precipitation falling increasingly as rain on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/6Nd5qxnD3Q — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 2, 2018

“However, decisions will be made by schools, colleges of further education and third level institutions on an individual basis depending on the circumstances and conditions in their area.”

In a statement, it added: “The position regarding school transport services will be regularly monitored over the weekend.

“It is expected that Bus Éireann will be in a position to advise schools tomorrow [SUNDAY]evening on school transport routes that will not operate on Monday and schools will contact the families involved.

“However, some decisions on individual schools transport routes may still not be confirmed until Monday morning given changing local conditions.”

A Met Éireann spokesman has warned that roads will be dangerous on Saturday as snow starts to melt, with rain is anticipated in the afternoon and evening.

“You’ll have slush, you’ll have potentially a lot of lying water and extra water coming if there’s heavy rain,” he said, adding that freezing temperatures could cause icy conditions, particularly on untreated roads.

The red weather warning has been downgraded to an orange snow-ice warning for Munster, Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan until 6 pm on Saturday.

A status yellow snow-ice warning is also in place for Connacht and Co Donegal. All other weather alerts have ended.

About 25,000 homes, farms and businesses were without power on Saturday morning as emergency crews battle to repair the damage wrought by Storm Emma as it passed overnight.

An ESB spokesman said it is “hoping to get the vast majority” of the 25,000 customers restored on Saturday, although there is a “possibility of pockets being without power tonight”.

The spokesperson said around 2,000 people in Dublin were cut out on Friday night.

About 10,000 people were without water or had intermittent supply on Saturday morning.

Airports reopen

Dublin Airport, Ireland West airport and Shannon Airport opened on Saturday morning, while Cork Airport reopened at midday.

Dublin bus services were due to resume at noon.

The Luas Red Line is now operating between The Point and Red Cow. There is no service from Red Cow to Tallaght, from Red Cow to Saggart. The frequency is every 30 minutes.

Luas Green Line service is not in operation today.

Luas Park and Rides are closed.

Irish Rail services were due to resume before 1pm, although many lines remained closed.

Dart, Northern Commuter and Belfast Enterprise were expected to resume between 12 and 2 pm. Southside DART will be monitored for possible flooding in early afternoon.

Temperature change

The lowest temperatures forecasted on Saturday night were between 0 and 3 degrees. Snowfall has stopped in many areas and remaining snow will turn to sleet and rain on Saturday morning. Heavy rain was expected on Saturday afternoon the east and south, giving a risk of localised flooding due to melting snow.

“There would be a concern today with melting snow today,” said the Met Éireann spokesman.

“The snow is not going to be very quick, it’s going to be more of a gradual thaw, but there is potential of heavier rain for the south and east this afternoon as well, and that rain would compound matters.”

People in the south and east should be aware of localised flooding, he said.

Walking the dogs in the snow on Coolock Lane, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

AA Roadwatch has advised people to “avoid unnecessary travel today” and to allow plenty of extra time for journeys if they must travel.

“Make sure to fully de-ice your car before leaving and stick to the main routes, which are most likely to have been treated. Secondary routes and hills are still impassable in many places. Slow down, be cautious, and remember that it takes up to ten times longer to stop in icy or snowy conditions,” it said.

Many roads are impassable today across the country. In Wicklow, those routes include the Bray, Wicklow town, Arklow, Blessington and Baltinglass areas.

In Dublin, AA Roadwatch says the worst affected routes are those in the south and west.

In Meath, Gardai are reporting that the N51 is particularly slippery between Navan and Slane.

High tide

In Cork, high tide passed off without incident Saturday morning.

Irish Water has appealed to people in Cork to conserve water as some water treatment plants in the county are struggling to keep up with demand due to the extremely cold water

“Customers in Cork are urged to conserve water by turning off taps in their homes and unoccupied buildings, taking showers instead of baths and avoiding unnecessary water usage,” said Irish Water.

At Cork University Hospital, management thanked members of the public who had responded to a request for anyone with 4 x 4 jeeps to help them bring staff to and from work over the past two days.

In Galway, continued low temperatures benefited the city on Saturday morning, with high tide at 5.50am passing without incident.

There had been fears of flooding in the Galway docks/Spanish Arch/Claddagh area if a thaw contributed to the high Spring tides and storm surge.

Galway City Council says its crews were on-site from 5am, and roads closed in and around the harbour area have re-opened.

Irish Water is sending a repair crew to Inishbofin island on Saturday, where water supplies are critically low due to a mechanical fault at the treatment plant. Water supplies are also affected in An Cheathrú Rua, where bottled water was delivered on Friday by Galway Fire Service.