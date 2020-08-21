Storm Ellen: More than 50,000 homes without electricity for a second day

More than 50,000 homes and businesses remained without power after Storm Ellen on Friday morning.

ESB Networks said weather conditions had been challenging and work to restore power would begin at first light.

Storm Ellen swept across the country on Wednesday night leaving a trail of destruction in its wake with a large amount of fallen trees and flooding, and almost 200,000 properties originally without power.

The homes most affected with no electricity for a second day are in counties Cork, Tipperary, Sligo, Westmeath, Longford, Roscommon and Leitrim. ESB Networks warned some homes might remain without power into the weekend.

Co Cork was particularly badly hit by Storm Ellen, with flooding reported in Skibbereen, Kinsale, Midleton and Bantry. There was further flooding in low-lying areas of Cork city centre on Thursday evening, after high spring tides.

Winds in Co Cork reached almost 145km/h at the mouth of Cork harbour during Storm Ellen, which brought down trees and power lines across Munster. Major routes were cleared following the worst of the weather, but motorists were urged to exercise extreme caution and be alert for fallen trees and spot flooding.

Met Éireann forecast a blustery start to Friday with a risk of gales along the coast. Heavy rain is expected over the morning, which will ease in the afternoon with some bright spells. The highest temperatures will reach between 16 to 20 degrees.

The forecaster warned the weather would continue to be “unseasonably wet and very windy” until Friday evening, with strong and gusty southwest winds.

Met Éireann reported that mean wind speed record for August was broken during the storm.

A full list of the faults can be found on the Power Check website.