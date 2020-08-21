Storm Ellen: 26,000 homes remain without power

ESB Networks crews have reconnected about 168,000 homes and farms that lost power during Storm Ellen, but some isolated houses in outlying areas might be left without out power going into the weekend.

In an update issued just before lunchtime on Friday, ESB Networks said some 14,000 homes had been reconnected that morning and it was still hoped to have the remaining 26,000 homes and farms reconnected by Friday night.

But a spokeswoman said the isolated nature of many of the 1,800 faults across the network made the job more time consuming. She said some customers in impacted areas may be without power on Friday night.

The most significant outages are in areas of the south, west and midlands, including north and east Cork, Tipperary, east Limerick, east Galway, Roscommon and Leitrim.

In addition to safety procedures associated with power restoration, crews continue to work in poor weather and under all national Covid-19 protocols with respect to hygiene, social distancing and PPE.

Weather conditions have improved but remain challenging as Storm Ellen left a trail of destruction across the country including fallen trees and flooding.

Irish Water said on Friday it was working to restore water to areas still affected by supply disruptions due to Storm Ellen. The areas worst hit included east and north Cork, south Tipperary, west Waterford, south Limerick, east Clare, Longford and Galway. Tankers remained on site in some areas to distribute water. Updates from Irish Water can be found here.

Co Cork was particularly badly hit by Storm Ellen, with flooding reported in Skibbereen, Kinsale, Midleton and Bantry. There was further flooding in low-lying areas of Cork city centre on Thursday evening, after high spring tides.

Winds in Co Cork reached almost 145km/h at the mouth of Cork harbour during Storm Ellen, which brought down trees and power lines across Munster. Major routes were cleared following the worst of the weather, but motorists were urged to exercise extreme caution and be alert for fallen trees and spot flooding.

The AA reported roads are wet in most places on Friday morning and noted flooding on roads in Timoleague near to schools, The Rosscarbery Glandore road remains closed following to flooding last week.

Just outside Tralee, in Co Kerry, Kearney’s Road between Blennerville and Ballyard is also impassable due to flooding.

In Donegal the Muff to Moville road is closed at Quigley’s Point following a fatal incident overnight. Local diversions are in place, but HGVs and campervans should divert via the regional roads, through Burnfoot, Buncrana and Carndonagh.

Emergency services are dealing with a collision on the Tinahealy to Carnew Road at Toughers Cross in Co Wicklow.

Met Éireann warned the weather would continue to be “unseasonably wet and very windy” until Friday evening, with strong and gusty southwest winds.

Met Éireann reported that mean wind speed record for August was broken during the storm.

The forecaster said Saturday will feature “light rain” while Sunday and Monday will be partly cloudy with temperatures rising to as much as 17 degrees with some sunshine. But “heavy rain” is set to return on Tuesday, to be followed by partly cloudy conditions again on Wednesday and “rain” on Thursday with temperatures falling back to just 13 degrees.

A full list of the faults can be found on the Power Check website.