Storm Eleanor to bring powerful winds on Tuesday

The first storm of 2018, Eleanor, is due to make landfall on Tuesday, with gusts of up to 130km/h expected across 14 counties.

Ahead of the storm Met Éireann has issued a status orange wind warning for counties including Dublin, Limerick, Galway, Tipperary and most of the midlands, effective between 5pm and 10pm on Tuesday.

An orange warning concerns weather events which have the capacity to impact significantly on people in the affected areas.

Eleanor, the fifth storm of the 2017/18 winter season, will bring average wind speeds of up to 80km/h, with the potential for some damaging gusts. It will cause high seas along Atlantic coasts, leading to a risk of flooding in exposed areas, the forecaster has warned.

Status yellow

Met Éireann has also issued a status yellow wind warning for the rest of the country between 5pm and 9pm on Tuesday. Wind speeds in these areas will reach up to 65km/h, with gusts of more than 100km/h.

Tuesday will be relatively mild for this time of year, with top temperatures of 13 degrees. There will be heavy rain extending in from the Atlantic across much of the country, with the risk of thundery downpours in some places.

The outlook for the first week of the new year is unsettled, with plenty of rain and temperatures tumbling close to freezing on Wednesday night.