Storm Dylan to bring 120 km/h winds on Saturday night

Storm Dylan is set to pass across Ireland on Saturday night and Sunday morning bringing strong winds, with Connacht and Ulster expected to be worst affected.

Met Éireann have issued an orange weather warning for Connacht, Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath and Westmeath ahead of the latest storm.

Storm Dylan will bring a hard rain and winds of between 60 and 80 km/h, with gusts reaching as high as 120km/h.

The low pressure weather system is expected to land near Donegal Bay and track up along the northern coast of Ulster, before passing towards southern Scotland.

A lower grade status yellow warning has been issued for Dublin, Munster, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Offaly ahead of Storm Dylan. Met Éireann forecast the storm will bring winds of between 50 to 65 km/h in these areas, with gusts that may reach up to 100 km/h.

The storm will affect Ireland between 9pm on Saturday evening and 6am on Sunday morning, and will bring “severe and damaging gusts in places” the national forecaster outlined.

The UK Met Office have also issued a weather warning for winds of up to 80km/h for parts of Scotland, although Ireland is expected to see the biggest impact of the storm.

Heavy Winds

Current projections show that by 2am on Sunday morning the eye of the storm will have passed over Ireland, but the country will still be affected by heavy winds for a number of hours afterwards.

From Sunday, New Year’s Eve, the weather will ease up to a calmer breeze, with a mix of showers and spots of sunshine. Highest temperatures will range from between 5 to 8 degrees across the country.

The current outlook for Monday is much the same, with a mix of sun and showers and temperatures of around 5 to 8 degrees. The south of Ireland however may have more prolonged periods of rainfall through the day, according to Met Éireann.

A snow and ice status yellow weather warning is in place from Friday night to early on Saturday.

Another bout of sleet and snow is expected to fall early on Friday night, but the showers will turn to rain later, which will wash away any accumulated snow in many places. The weather warning is in place for Dublin, Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath and Westmeath.

The next storm in the Irish and UK naming pattern will be called Storm Eleanor.