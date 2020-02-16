Storm Dennis: Wind warning in place as 8,000 without power

A Met Éireann status orange wind warning covering nine counties is in place as Storm Dennis sweeps across the country, bringing gusts of up to 120km/h.

About 8,000 properties have been left without power due to outages caused by lightning damage.

Restoration works will be carried out throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, an ESB spokesman told The Irish Times.

The number of ESB customers affected by the outages peaked at about 18,000 just before 4pm. It is expected that the vast majority of the faults will be fixed by Sunday evening.

The warning applies to counties Cork, Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Galway, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo. It came into force at 10am on Sunday and is due to remain in place until 10pm.

“Southwest winds with mean speeds of 60 to 80km/h with severe gusts of up to 120km/h [are expected], strongest on exposed hills and coasts, with a risk of coastal flooding,” the advisory note states.

Orange warnings are the second-highest caution issued by the forecaster and usually mean that infrequent but dangerous and disruptive conditions are en route.

A status yellow wind warning is also in effect for the whole country, highlighting the risk of southwest winds bringing gusts of up to 110km/h and mean wind speeds of 50km/h to 65km/h. This warning remains in place until 11pm .

Met Éireann is forecasting further spells of heavy rain and a continued risk of flooding. “The effects of Storm Dennis will continue on Sunday. A very windy day with stormy conditions in Atlantic coastal counties. Sunshine and widespread heavy squally showers, especially in the north and west, with a risk of hail and thunder.”

Meanwhile, a man has died in Wales after the storm brought high winds and heavy rain to parts of the UK.

The man fell into the River Tawye at Ystradgynlais area, in south Wales, at about 10am on Sunday morning and was later found dead, according to police.

Storm Dennis lashed parts of the UK with more than a month’s worth of rain in 48 hours, leading to a record number of flood warnings and alerts in England.

Roads and railways were flooded on Sunday morning after torrential downpours and high winds caused by the second storm in just over a week.

The situation was said to be “life-threatening” in south Wales, where the Met Office issued a red warning due to heavy rainfall and flooding risk until 11am.

Flights cancelled

Dublin Airport said a small number of flights had been cancelled to and from the airport as a result of Storm Dennis. Passengers were advised to check the latest flight information with their airline before coming to the airport.

Aer Lingus tweeted on Saturday night that the storm would present a challenge to its Sunday schedule.

Irish Ferries reported that a number of sailings between Dublin and Holyhead on Saturday and Saturday night were cancelled as a result of the storm.

Motorists are being advised to slow down, be aware of reduced visibility, look out for pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists impacted by the windy conditions and to allow more room to brake on the roads.

AA Roadwatch said driving conditions on the Cork and Tipperary stretches of the M8 were challenging due to intermittent hail showers. It said there were two collisions on the northbound carriageway and one on the southbound lanes.

It also reported that cables, trees and other debris had fallen on some roads as a result of the storm.

Cork County Council said it had put response crews on standby with gusts of up to 120 km/h forecast. It has cancelled the operation of the Dursey Cable Car, which operates between the tip of the Beara Peninsula and the island, as it cannot operate once wind speeds hit 65km/h.

Fota Wildlife Park has closed to the public as a result of Storm Dennis, citing the safety of visitors and animals. – Additional reporting: PA