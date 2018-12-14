Storm Deirdre: Severe winds and heavy rain to sweep across Ireland

Met Éireann has warned that severe rain and winds will batter the country on Saturday as Storm Deirdre arrives.

The weather event is threatening one of the biggest shopping days of the year, as well as the Leinster v Bath rugby match which is expected to draw tens of thousands of fans.

A status orange wind advisory will be in place from 3pm on Saturday for the whole country and will stay in place until midnight.

Heavy rain will sweep across the country resulting in some spot flooding for parts on Saturday.

Strong southwest winds on Saturday morning will become stronger northwest winds later on in the day, with the north expected to experience “damaging gusts”. Afternoon temperatures will reach nine to 11 degrees.

The heaviest pulses of rain will be over the north and west of the country.

The rain is expected to clear away on Saturday night and it will become mostly dry by Sunday morning.

Sunday will see patchy showers and light winds by the coast.

However, winds will veer from the southeast to the northeast, bringing a dramatic drop in temperatures from Saturday night onwards.

Sunday will be a colder day than Saturday, with temperatures ranging between 5 and 7 degrees, dropping to about zero on Sunday night.

Another spell of rain is due on Monday with winds set to pick up again, conditions which are set to continue into the rest of the week.