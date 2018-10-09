Storm could hit Ireland on Thursday night

Ireland is set for a storm later this week and into the weekend, Met Éireann has said.

A major weather system is crossing the Atlantic, which has the potential to develop into a storm. It would be named Storm Callum under Met Éireann’s naming system.

Heavy rain and gale-force winds are forecast for Thursday night into Friday morning.

Met Éireann meteorologist Harm Luijkz said the national forecaster would have a clearer idea of its strength and path on Wednesday morning.

This visualisation from Magicseaweed.com shows where the story is expected to be at 9pm on Thursday.

“It looks likely to be a very windy event, very close to a storm at least. The strongest winds will be on the west coast,” Mr Luijkz said.

The current track of the potential storm is uncertain, but is likely to hit Newfoundland on Tuesday or Wednesday and then cross the Atlantic, before potentially reaching Ireland on Thursday.

After the stormy conditions, Friday and Saturday will likely see heavy rain across the country, Mr Luijkz said.

On Monday Met Éireann forecaster Matthew Martin said wind speeds could be very high if the storm does develop and makes landfall in Ireland.

However, he also said the stormy weather, if it arrives, will be shortlived and will pass to the north of the country leaving unsettled weather in its wake.

Indian summer

In the meantime, the forecast for the next few days is for a shortlived Indian summer with temperatures reaching a balmy 20 degrees by Wednesday.

Tuesday will be a mild day with temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees except in north Connacht and west Ulster where heavy rain will pass northwards in the afternoon.

Met Éireann issued a yellow rainfall weather warning for Co Donegal, Mayo and Sligo, valid until 3pm on Tuesday.

The forecaster said a slow moving band of heavy rain will bring up to 40mm of rainfall in parts.

Wednesday will see the best of the sunshine before Thursday brings a drop in temperature and winds getting progressively stronger.

Spring tides

Galway City Council’s weather assessment team met on Monday to review the weather forecast as, it said, we are approaching a period of very high astronomical spring tides commencing on Monday, 8th October until Thursday, 11th October.

“The team assessed the information available from the OPW tide and storm surge forecasting site along with weather conditions available from the Met Éireann website. At this stage, it is anticipated that there will be no overtopping in the city centre or in Salthill and that no action is necessary today or tomorrow,” it said in a statement on Monday.