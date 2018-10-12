Storm Callum: 30,000 without power as strong winds sweep over Ireland

Storm Callum has swept over the country bringing powerful gusts of more than 110km/h which have cut power to over 30,000 homes and businesses and disrupted transport services in many parts of the country.

Power outages are mainly in the South West in Cork and Kerry and also in localised pockets along the western seaboard.

Paul Hand of ESB Networks told RTE’s Morning Ireland that it could by mid day before repair crews can commence restoring power.

He said that he expects the numbers without power to increase as the morning goes on.

Irish Rail said debris on the overheard power lines at Bayside meant that no Darts are operating between Howth and Howth junction at the moment.

It also said Rosslare services are operating to and from Wicklow only due to a points failure. It said efforts to source buses between Wicklow and the city centre have not been successful.

At least 20 Aer Lingus flights in and out of Dublin Airport have been cancelled due to the storm, while a Ryanair flight to Shannon Airport was diverted to Dublin on Friday morning.

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group has warned the public to stay away from coastal areas until the lifting of a Status Orange weather warning.

Met Éireann’s Status Orange weather warning applies to 13 counties - Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Cork, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry.

It said warnings would remain in place from 11pm last night until 5pm in Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Clare and until 9am this morning for other counties.

“The strongest winds will be all around the coast of Ireland but with a particular emphasis on Atlantic coastal counties and there will be rain accompanying it too,” Met Éireann meteorologist Siobhán Ryan said on Thursday night.

The Department of Education said schools should “err on the side of caution” when considering whether to open today.

“Schools and all education centres in areas affected by a status orange alert should remain vigilant, and keep themselves appraised of any hourly and other updates from Met Éireann, and from their local authorities, local radio, and an Garda Síochána, ” it said.

In Galway City a temporary 80m “aquadam” was installed at the Spanish Arch on the river Corrib estuary, while flood gates were installed at Toft carpark in Salthill. There is concern about the impact of the high tide in this city at around 8am.

The Road Safety Authority has asked road users to exercise caution with debris on many roads this morning.

The Coast Guard warned people to stay away from exposed beaches, cliffs and piers, harbour walls and promenades.

Met Éireann said the storm conditions should abate fairly quickly on Friday afternoon with drier weather developing for a time.

Another spell of very heavy, possibly thundery rain will push northwards later on Friday, and rain will be widespread on Friday night and for a time on Saturday but turning drier and fresher later in the day and overnight.

Cork

Over 9,000 homes and businesses are without power in Cork this morning as the full impact of Storm Callum is felt.

Aidan Weir, Senior Engineer with Cork County Council, says it is difficult at this early stage to surmise the situation because the high winds are still ongoing.

“We haven’t reached high tide levels yet along our southern coasts. We have had a busy night with our call out crews. We have had twenty five call outs most related to fallen trees. We have had an issue on the road in to Cobh where the road is partially closed due to a mud slide. An excavator is on the way to the scene and we expect the road to be fully reopened in the next hour or so.”

The worst impacted areas in Cork in relation to power include Skibbereen, Ballydehob, Castletownbere, Macroom, Kinsale and Mitchelstown.

Meanwhile, traffic restrictions remain in place along the low lying quays in Cork city until 10am. Sgt Peter Murphy of Anglesea Street Garda Station in the city says motorists need to be mindful of flooding and hazards on the roads.

Flights at Cork Airport are operating to schedule with no delays. Passengers are advised to check status of their flight before going to the airport.

Schools and businesses are being advised to keep up to date on decisions around road closures. Ballick Road in Midleton is currently impassable due to flooding.

- Olivia Kelleher

Galway

High tide in Galway city passed without major incident this morning as Storm Callum tracked northwards over the western seaboard.

The high spring tide at 7.47am caused some spot flooding of the river Corrib at Spanish Arch, and there was also some minor overtopping in Salthill.

However, Galway City Council acting director of services Gary McMahon said the temporary dam or “aquadam” at Spanish Arch worked well, and the local authority plans to re-open roads that had closed last night as a precaution.

Roads re-opening this morning are Lough Atalia from the junction with College road to the Galway city docks; Eyre Square’s south side from the east towards the docks; Queen Street and Victoria Place and Dock road; the inbound slip lane at the G Hotel on the Dublin road; Salthill and associated roads, including Salthill Promenade, from the entrance to Mutton island to Threadneedle road; and Silver Strand.

Some city schools had closed in Galway due to the forecast, and traffic is reported to be lighter than normal into the city this morning. However, the orange weather warning remains in place for five western and north-western counties until 5pm, and motorists are advised to exercise caution if making journeys, particularly along exposed coastal areas.

Island ferry services remain suspended, and Aran island ferry services are awaiting updates before confirming if sailings resume this evening.

- Lorna Siggins